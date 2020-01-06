Get Daily Email
Home / Environment / Improving Education – First Draft

Improving Education – First Draft

by Leave a Comment


Paul Andersen talks about three ways to improve education and how it is reflected in what we are doing at Bozeman Public Schools.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:05
hi my name is Paul Anderson and I'm a
00:07
science teacher at Bozeman high school
00:09
I'm the 2011 Montana Teacher of the Year
00:11
and I'm one of four finalists for the
00:13
2011 National Teacher of the Year today
00:15
I'd like to talk to you about three ways
00:17
that I think we can improve education
00:19
and how that's reflected in what we're
00:21
doing at Bozeman high school first of
00:23
all I think we need to see make
00:25
connections within our community I think
00:27
we secondly need to optimize the system
00:30
and learn from our failings and make the
00:32
system better and finally we need to our
00:35
we need to bring the appropriate level
00:37
of rigor back to the classroom so the ce
00:40
o– r or core of what i want to talk
00:43
about is how we make schools better and
00:44
it's important because we serve the
00:46
community and so we want to make our
00:48
schools as efficient as we possibly can
00:50
so first of all how do we make
00:52
connections with the community well
00:53
about a year and a half ago I started
00:55
uploading science videos to YouTube and
00:57
the number of views have grown in a
01:00
typical day I might lecture for a few
01:01
hours at Bozeman high school but I might
01:04
lecture for 500 or 600 hours on YouTube
01:07
that gives me a huge amount of feedback
01:09
from students around the world makes me
01:11
a better teacher and it makes the world
01:12
a slightly better place we can also form
01:15
connections just within our County
01:17
so in Gallatin County our district is
01:20
working with all the districts in the
01:21
county on superintendents and school
01:23
boards to make our systems more
01:25
efficient to form those connections
01:27
between schools and to see where we
01:29
overlap and where we could make the
01:31
system more efficient for example one
01:33
Career Center could be used by all those
01:35
schools we're also making connections
01:37
within the community so we've added a
01:39
biomedical sciences class at Bozeman
01:41
high and what it gives our students is
01:43
relevance they're actually reading EKGs
01:46
they're doing high cholesterol tests
01:48
they're meeting with health
01:49
professionals from the hospital and from
01:51
the community and so they see not only
01:53
the importance of what they're learning
01:56
that day that they can see a clear path
01:58
to a future career and we're even
02:00
forming connections within our schools
02:02
so Gallatin college program in Bozeman
02:04
high school is sharing a welding
02:06
facility and so the welding machines are
02:09
used by students during the day those
02:11
hi and they're used by students in the
02:13
gellan college program at night at those
02:15
two things first of all it saves money
02:17
by having one facility but secondly kids
02:20
can see in a non-threatening way that
02:22
they could be in a welding class this
02:24
year they could be a welding up at
02:27
Gallatin college program next year and
02:28
then they could be a welder the year
02:30
after that and so we're giving them the
02:33
importance of a career path but we did
02:36
that by forming connections between
02:37
different different schools okay
02:42
secondly I think we need to optimize the
02:44
system that we have today the
02:45
fastest-growing tech company over the
02:47
last five years has been Twitter and if
02:50
you went to twitter.com just a few years
02:52
ago you would normally be greeted by
02:54
this picture of a huge whale floated up
02:56
by tiny birds this is the dreaded fail
02:58
whale and it meant that their servers
03:00
were overloaded now Twitter didn't see
03:02
this as a problem they saw it as an
03:04
opportunity and so there's a saying
03:06
going around Silicon Valley right now
03:08
and it's that not only should you fail
03:10
you should embrace failure and you
03:12
should fail as fast as you can to make
03:14
your system efficient so how do we
03:16
optimize schools well as I talk to
03:18
people the one thing I hear over and
03:20
over again is that you want to improve
03:21
schools you have to improve the quality
03:23
of teachers how do you do that well let
03:26
me tell you about what worked in my own
03:28
career about two years ago I helped form
03:31
a group at the high school called the
03:32
tech junkies it's teachers
03:34
administrators students community
03:37
members and we meet every Wednesday
03:38
during lunch to talk about technology
03:40
and how we can use it to improve
03:42
education this idea of self-reflection
03:45
where I can talk about what I'm doing in
03:46
my class here with other people and get
03:48
feedback is incredibly important and
03:50
making yourself a better teacher we're
03:52
also doing that at the elementary level
03:54
so we're using instructional coaches
03:56
which are teachers helping teachers to
03:59
become better at teaching in other words
04:01
they'll sit in on a class they'll share
04:03
resources with the teacher they'll share
04:06
research with the teacher but
04:07
essentially they act as a sounding board
04:09
and so you get that self reflection in
04:11
our elementary teachers they can ask
04:13
somebody questions in a non-threatening
04:14
way and it makes them better I've never
04:17
met a teacher that doesn't want to be
04:18
come better but we have to give them the
04:21
time and the opportunity to do that and
04:23
so we need to optimize the system and we
04:26
do that by embracing things that we're
04:28
bad at and making them better finally I
04:30
think we need to our bring the rigor
04:32
back to the classroom this year I've
04:34
been teaching a gifted and talented
04:35
physical science class and it's given me
04:37
a new perspective on how far we can push
04:40
kids
04:40
I've got thirty talented students that I
04:43
can push as hard as I want and we're
04:45
achieving amazing things last week I was
04:47
teaching calculus to freshman and they
04:49
really understood what a derivative was
04:51
now I'm also a parent and you know this
04:54
as you become a parent that everything
04:56
becomes much more important when your
04:58
own kids are involved and so this is a
05:00
big deal to me I think each kid has to
05:04
achieve and I think each kid has to be
05:06
challenged but we shouldn't just be
05:08
challenging the kids at the upper end or
05:10
at the lower end we should find the
05:12
appropriate level of rigor throughout
05:14
that whole group of students in our
05:16
school and so how do we do that well the
05:19
first thing you have to do is you have
05:20
to figure out where they are and so
05:22
we're using testing throughout our
05:23
district in social studies and math and
05:26
science and reading to figure out where
05:28
kids are not as a high stakes test to
05:31
see how we're doing as a school but to
05:33
give that individual feedback to
05:34
teachers so they can give the
05:36
appropriate level of instruction and
05:39
place appropriately all the kids in our
05:42
school I believe that we need to set the
05:44
bar high enough to figure out how high
05:46
kids can actually climb but that bar is
05:49
going to differ for each individual kid
05:51
and each of their individual talents I
05:54
think that we need to set up education
05:57
so that we are challenging each of the
05:59
students and we're finding the kids
06:00
where they are if we're not willing to
06:03
do that then we're not willing to give
06:04
them a quality education I've talked
06:07
about a lot I've talked about how we
06:08
make should make connections with our
06:10
community and we should optimize the
06:11
system by embracing failure and learning
06:13
from it and finally that I think we
06:15
should bring the appropriate level of
06:17
rigor I would love to get feedback from
06:19
you if you agree with this if you
06:21
disagree or more importantly if you have
06:23
other things that you'd like to talk
06:25
about ways that you think we could
06:27
improve education I'd love to get an
06:28
email or get a comment
06:30
thanks so much for watching

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Bozeman Science

Paul Andersen is an educational consultant and YouTube creator living in Bozeman, MT. He is an experienced educator having taught science in Montana for 20 years. Andersen was the 2011 Montana Teacher of the Year, and was also one of four finalists for the 2011 National Teacher of the Year. He was selected by YouTube as YouTube Edu Guru in 2012.

Andersen has provided training for thousands of students, teachers, administrators, and professors around the world. His specialties include the Next Generation Science Standards, educational technology, the flipped classroom, and effective classroom design. He enjoys providing meaningful professional development that can be applied immediately in the classroom. In addition to his work as a trainer, Andersen is an accomplished keynote speaker. When he is not working he enjoys spending time with family skiing and hiking in the mountains of Montana.

Connect with Paul Andersen of Bozeman Science:
On Facebook,
Instagram, and Twitter @PaulAndersen.

