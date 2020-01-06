Improving Education – First Draft

—
Paul Andersen talks about three ways to improve education and how it is reflected in what we are doing at Bozeman Public Schools.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:05
hi my name is Paul Anderson and I’m a
00:07
science teacher at Bozeman high school
00:09
I’m the 2011 Montana Teacher of the Year
00:11
and I’m one of four finalists for the
00:13
2011 National Teacher of the Year today
00:15
I’d like to talk to you about three ways
00:17
that I think we can improve education
00:19
and how that’s reflected in what we’re
00:21
doing at Bozeman high school first of
00:23
all I think we need to see make
00:25
connections within our community I think
00:27
we secondly need to optimize the system
00:30
and learn from our failings and make the
00:32
system better and finally we need to our
00:35
we need to bring the appropriate level
00:37
of rigor back to the classroom so the ce
00:40
o– r or core of what i want to talk
00:43
about is how we make schools better and
00:44
it’s important because we serve the
00:46
community and so we want to make our
00:48
schools as efficient as we possibly can
00:50
so first of all how do we make
00:52
connections with the community well
00:53
about a year and a half ago I started
00:55
uploading science videos to YouTube and
00:57
the number of views have grown in a
01:00
typical day I might lecture for a few
01:01
hours at Bozeman high school but I might
01:04
lecture for 500 or 600 hours on YouTube
01:07
that gives me a huge amount of feedback
01:09
from students around the world makes me
01:11
a better teacher and it makes the world
01:12
a slightly better place we can also form
01:15
connections just within our County
01:17
so in Gallatin County our district is
01:20
working with all the districts in the
01:21
county on superintendents and school
01:23
boards to make our systems more
01:25
efficient to form those connections
01:27
between schools and to see where we
01:29
overlap and where we could make the
01:31
system more efficient for example one
01:33
Career Center could be used by all those
01:35
schools we’re also making connections
01:37
within the community so we’ve added a
01:39
biomedical sciences class at Bozeman
01:41
high and what it gives our students is
01:43
relevance they’re actually reading EKGs
01:46
they’re doing high cholesterol tests
01:48
they’re meeting with health
01:49
professionals from the hospital and from
01:51
the community and so they see not only
01:53
the importance of what they’re learning
01:56
that day that they can see a clear path
01:58
to a future career and we’re even
02:00
forming connections within our schools
02:02
so Gallatin college program in Bozeman
02:04
high school is sharing a welding
02:06
facility and so the welding machines are
02:09
used by students during the day those
02:11
hi and they’re used by students in the
02:13
gellan college program at night at those
02:15
two things first of all it saves money
02:17
by having one facility but secondly kids
02:20
can see in a non-threatening way that
02:22
they could be in a welding class this
02:24
year they could be a welding up at
02:27
Gallatin college program next year and
02:28
then they could be a welder the year
02:30
after that and so we’re giving them the
02:33
importance of a career path but we did
02:36
that by forming connections between
02:37
different different schools okay
02:42
secondly I think we need to optimize the
02:44
system that we have today the
02:45
fastest-growing tech company over the
02:47
last five years has been Twitter and if
02:50
you went to twitter.com just a few years
02:52
ago you would normally be greeted by
02:54
this picture of a huge whale floated up
02:56
by tiny birds this is the dreaded fail
02:58
whale and it meant that their servers
03:00
were overloaded now Twitter didn’t see
03:02
this as a problem they saw it as an
03:04
opportunity and so there’s a saying
03:06
going around Silicon Valley right now
03:08
and it’s that not only should you fail
03:10
you should embrace failure and you
03:12
should fail as fast as you can to make
03:14
your system efficient so how do we
03:16
optimize schools well as I talk to
03:18
people the one thing I hear over and
03:20
over again is that you want to improve
03:21
schools you have to improve the quality
03:23
of teachers how do you do that well let
03:26
me tell you about what worked in my own
03:28
career about two years ago I helped form
03:31
a group at the high school called the
03:32
tech junkies it’s teachers
03:34
administrators students community
03:37
members and we meet every Wednesday
03:38
during lunch to talk about technology
03:40
and how we can use it to improve
03:42
education this idea of self-reflection
03:45
where I can talk about what I’m doing in
03:46
my class here with other people and get
03:48
feedback is incredibly important and
03:50
making yourself a better teacher we’re
03:52
also doing that at the elementary level
03:54
so we’re using instructional coaches
03:56
which are teachers helping teachers to
03:59
become better at teaching in other words
04:01
they’ll sit in on a class they’ll share
04:03
resources with the teacher they’ll share
04:06
research with the teacher but
04:07
essentially they act as a sounding board
04:09
and so you get that self reflection in
04:11
our elementary teachers they can ask
04:13
somebody questions in a non-threatening
04:14
way and it makes them better I’ve never
04:17
met a teacher that doesn’t want to be
04:18
come better but we have to give them the
04:21
time and the opportunity to do that and
04:23
so we need to optimize the system and we
04:26
do that by embracing things that we’re
04:28
bad at and making them better finally I
04:30
think we need to our bring the rigor
04:32
back to the classroom this year I’ve
04:34
been teaching a gifted and talented
04:35
physical science class and it’s given me
04:37
a new perspective on how far we can push
04:40
kids
04:40
I’ve got thirty talented students that I
04:43
can push as hard as I want and we’re
04:45
achieving amazing things last week I was
04:47
teaching calculus to freshman and they
04:49
really understood what a derivative was
04:51
now I’m also a parent and you know this
04:54
as you become a parent that everything
04:56
becomes much more important when your
04:58
own kids are involved and so this is a
05:00
big deal to me I think each kid has to
05:04
achieve and I think each kid has to be
05:06
challenged but we shouldn’t just be
05:08
challenging the kids at the upper end or
05:10
at the lower end we should find the
05:12
appropriate level of rigor throughout
05:14
that whole group of students in our
05:16
school and so how do we do that well the
05:19
first thing you have to do is you have
05:20
to figure out where they are and so
05:22
we’re using testing throughout our
05:23
district in social studies and math and
05:26
science and reading to figure out where
05:28
kids are not as a high stakes test to
05:31
see how we’re doing as a school but to
05:33
give that individual feedback to
05:34
teachers so they can give the
05:36
appropriate level of instruction and
05:39
place appropriately all the kids in our
05:42
school I believe that we need to set the
05:44
bar high enough to figure out how high
05:46
kids can actually climb but that bar is
05:49
going to differ for each individual kid
05:51
and each of their individual talents I
05:54
think that we need to set up education
05:57
so that we are challenging each of the
05:59
students and we’re finding the kids
06:00
where they are if we’re not willing to
06:03
do that then we’re not willing to give
06:04
them a quality education I’ve talked
06:07
about a lot I’ve talked about how we
06:08
make should make connections with our
06:10
community and we should optimize the
06:11
system by embracing failure and learning
06:13
from it and finally that I think we
06:15
should bring the appropriate level of
06:17
rigor I would love to get feedback from
06:19
you if you agree with this if you
06:21
disagree or more importantly if you have
06:23
other things that you’d like to talk
06:25
about ways that you think we could
06:27
improve education I’d love to get an
06:28
email or get a comment
06:30
thanks so much for watching
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.