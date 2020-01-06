Improving Education – First Draft

—

Paul Andersen talks about three ways to improve education and how it is reflected in what we are doing at Bozeman Public Schools.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:05

hi my name is Paul Anderson and I’m a

00:07

science teacher at Bozeman high school

00:09

I’m the 2011 Montana Teacher of the Year

00:11

and I’m one of four finalists for the

00:13

2011 National Teacher of the Year today

00:15

I’d like to talk to you about three ways

00:17

that I think we can improve education

00:19

and how that’s reflected in what we’re

00:21

doing at Bozeman high school first of

00:23

all I think we need to see make

00:25

connections within our community I think

00:27

we secondly need to optimize the system

00:30

and learn from our failings and make the

00:32

system better and finally we need to our

00:35

we need to bring the appropriate level

00:37

of rigor back to the classroom so the ce

00:40

o– r or core of what i want to talk

00:43

about is how we make schools better and

00:44

it’s important because we serve the

00:46

community and so we want to make our

00:48

schools as efficient as we possibly can

00:50

so first of all how do we make

00:52

connections with the community well

00:53

about a year and a half ago I started

00:55

uploading science videos to YouTube and

00:57

the number of views have grown in a

01:00

typical day I might lecture for a few

01:01

hours at Bozeman high school but I might

01:04

lecture for 500 or 600 hours on YouTube

01:07

that gives me a huge amount of feedback

01:09

from students around the world makes me

01:11

a better teacher and it makes the world

01:12

a slightly better place we can also form

01:15

connections just within our County

01:17

so in Gallatin County our district is

01:20

working with all the districts in the

01:21

county on superintendents and school

01:23

boards to make our systems more

01:25

efficient to form those connections

01:27

between schools and to see where we

01:29

overlap and where we could make the

01:31

system more efficient for example one

01:33

Career Center could be used by all those

01:35

schools we’re also making connections

01:37

within the community so we’ve added a

01:39

biomedical sciences class at Bozeman

01:41

high and what it gives our students is

01:43

relevance they’re actually reading EKGs

01:46

they’re doing high cholesterol tests

01:48

they’re meeting with health

01:49

professionals from the hospital and from

01:51

the community and so they see not only

01:53

the importance of what they’re learning

01:56

that day that they can see a clear path

01:58

to a future career and we’re even

02:00

forming connections within our schools

02:02

so Gallatin college program in Bozeman

02:04

high school is sharing a welding

02:06

facility and so the welding machines are

02:09

used by students during the day those

02:11

hi and they’re used by students in the

02:13

gellan college program at night at those

02:15

two things first of all it saves money

02:17

by having one facility but secondly kids

02:20

can see in a non-threatening way that

02:22

they could be in a welding class this

02:24

year they could be a welding up at

02:27

Gallatin college program next year and

02:28

then they could be a welder the year

02:30

after that and so we’re giving them the

02:33

importance of a career path but we did

02:36

that by forming connections between

02:37

different different schools okay

02:42

secondly I think we need to optimize the

02:44

system that we have today the

02:45

fastest-growing tech company over the

02:47

last five years has been Twitter and if

02:50

you went to twitter.com just a few years

02:52

ago you would normally be greeted by

02:54

this picture of a huge whale floated up

02:56

by tiny birds this is the dreaded fail

02:58

whale and it meant that their servers

03:00

were overloaded now Twitter didn’t see

03:02

this as a problem they saw it as an

03:04

opportunity and so there’s a saying

03:06

going around Silicon Valley right now

03:08

and it’s that not only should you fail

03:10

you should embrace failure and you

03:12

should fail as fast as you can to make

03:14

your system efficient so how do we

03:16

optimize schools well as I talk to

03:18

people the one thing I hear over and

03:20

over again is that you want to improve

03:21

schools you have to improve the quality

03:23

of teachers how do you do that well let

03:26

me tell you about what worked in my own

03:28

career about two years ago I helped form

03:31

a group at the high school called the

03:32

tech junkies it’s teachers

03:34

administrators students community

03:37

members and we meet every Wednesday

03:38

during lunch to talk about technology

03:40

and how we can use it to improve

03:42

education this idea of self-reflection

03:45

where I can talk about what I’m doing in

03:46

my class here with other people and get

03:48

feedback is incredibly important and

03:50

making yourself a better teacher we’re

03:52

also doing that at the elementary level

03:54

so we’re using instructional coaches

03:56

which are teachers helping teachers to

03:59

become better at teaching in other words

04:01

they’ll sit in on a class they’ll share

04:03

resources with the teacher they’ll share

04:06

research with the teacher but

04:07

essentially they act as a sounding board

04:09

and so you get that self reflection in

04:11

our elementary teachers they can ask

04:13

somebody questions in a non-threatening

04:14

way and it makes them better I’ve never

04:17

met a teacher that doesn’t want to be

04:18

come better but we have to give them the

04:21

time and the opportunity to do that and

04:23

so we need to optimize the system and we

04:26

do that by embracing things that we’re

04:28

bad at and making them better finally I

04:30

think we need to our bring the rigor

04:32

back to the classroom this year I’ve

04:34

been teaching a gifted and talented

04:35

physical science class and it’s given me

04:37

a new perspective on how far we can push

04:40

kids

04:40

I’ve got thirty talented students that I

04:43

can push as hard as I want and we’re

04:45

achieving amazing things last week I was

04:47

teaching calculus to freshman and they

04:49

really understood what a derivative was

04:51

now I’m also a parent and you know this

04:54

as you become a parent that everything

04:56

becomes much more important when your

04:58

own kids are involved and so this is a

05:00

big deal to me I think each kid has to

05:04

achieve and I think each kid has to be

05:06

challenged but we shouldn’t just be

05:08

challenging the kids at the upper end or

05:10

at the lower end we should find the

05:12

appropriate level of rigor throughout

05:14

that whole group of students in our

05:16

school and so how do we do that well the

05:19

first thing you have to do is you have

05:20

to figure out where they are and so

05:22

we’re using testing throughout our

05:23

district in social studies and math and

05:26

science and reading to figure out where

05:28

kids are not as a high stakes test to

05:31

see how we’re doing as a school but to

05:33

give that individual feedback to

05:34

teachers so they can give the

05:36

appropriate level of instruction and

05:39

place appropriately all the kids in our

05:42

school I believe that we need to set the

05:44

bar high enough to figure out how high

05:46

kids can actually climb but that bar is

05:49

going to differ for each individual kid

05:51

and each of their individual talents I

05:54

think that we need to set up education

05:57

so that we are challenging each of the

05:59

students and we’re finding the kids

06:00

where they are if we’re not willing to

06:03

do that then we’re not willing to give

06:04

them a quality education I’ve talked

06:07

about a lot I’ve talked about how we

06:08

make should make connections with our

06:10

community and we should optimize the

06:11

system by embracing failure and learning

06:13

from it and finally that I think we

06:15

should bring the appropriate level of

06:17

rigor I would love to get feedback from

06:19

you if you agree with this if you

06:21

disagree or more importantly if you have

06:23

other things that you’d like to talk

06:25

about ways that you think we could

06:27

improve education I’d love to get an

06:28

email or get a comment

06:30

thanks so much for watching

—

—

