Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Environment / Money Alone Can’t Save the Forests

Money Alone Can’t Save the Forests

REDD+ was conceived primarily as a financial mechanism for reducing carbon emissions caused by forest destruction.

by Leave a Comment


By NATHAN RUSSELL

REDD+ was conceived primarily as a financial mechanism for reducing carbon emissions caused by forest destruction. So, logically the negotiations taking place under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) have focused increasingly on money. And it appears that quite a lot of it will be available to finance REDD+ schemes.

Yet, just as money alone can’t buy love and happiness, it won’t be enough to save all the forests either, according to three experts addressing “landscape change, forest management and REDD+,” the second main theme of the Oaxaca workshop. In fact, the most serious threat to the long-term success of this new approach, said the first presenter, is not a lack of money but rather the “urgency in spending it and the need to show tangible emission reduction results quickly.”

Because of this haste to implement, he explained, countries may neglect to “build on and learn from previous efforts” and fail to create the conditions – such as secure land tenure and strengthened local capacity – that are necessary if REDD+ is to succeed in promoting sustainable forest management.

Another danger is that, for the sake of expediency, governments might adopt “one-size-fits-all” approaches. The second presenter warned against this – a view strongly endorsed in the subsequent round-table discussions – stressing the need to take into account the diversity of patterns in landscape transformation (which often occurs at the expense of forests) as well as the variety of actors driving these trends in Latin America and the multiple factors prompting them to behave the way they do.

Only in this way, he said, will governments be able to handle hard decisions involving tradeoffs between effectiveness and equity in the implementation of REDD+. In practice this involves a careful balance between investment in areas of high deforestation – caused by the expansion of large-scale soybean production, for example, with large benefits for relatively few people – and investment in areas where deforestation is already low, possibly under the management of indigenous groups, but rural poverty is high.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

With or without the financial incentives created by REDD+, it is clear that forest biodiversity provides a vast array of goods and services, including not just timber but tourism and insurance against extreme weather. But if the benefits are so obvious, the third presenter asked, why are the standards and practices needed to improve forest management not being implemented? He listed 10 reasons for this (such as the lack of tenure security and the high cost of improved forest management compared to its benefits) and proposed 8 steps that institutions could take (like appropriate training and pay for forest workers and reforms in the taxation of harvested timber) to improve forest management.

But one is left wondering about the risks of REDD+ schemes paying in haste for something people should already be doing.

This post was previously published on forestsnews.cifor.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Forests News

Forests News is the world’s leading online forestry news platform.

Since it was established in 2010, Forests News has become the go-to resource for policymakers, journalists, students, development practitioners, environmentalists, researchers and anyone else concerned with policies and practices that affect forests and people.

Operating from the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), a non-profit scientific institution and CGIAR Research Center, Forests News features the latest research findings and insights from the field via compelling multimedia packages, while maintaining commitment to scientific accuracy, and journalistic styles and principles.

From an initial readership of 200 views monthly back in 2011, Forests News now averages more than 50,000 page views per month by visitors from more than 230 countries.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.