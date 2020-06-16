Mountain Hot Springs

Here at these hot springs tucked high in the Sierra’s

I breathe in air that burns my nostrils with its freshness.

Clouds impale themselves on mountain peaks

and pines stand nose to nose with granite outposts

seeing who’s taller.

Mist and sky and green and blue

Light shoots through momentary windows between clouds

showcasing one tree in this valley pasture

as the most spectacular vision in the entire world.

I am nothing in the midst of this.

Nothing, enclosed and enfolded by everything.

—

