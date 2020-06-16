Get Daily Email
Mountain Hot Springs

Mist and sky and green and blue

Here at these hot springs tucked high in the Sierra’s
I breathe in air that burns my nostrils with its freshness.
Clouds impale themselves on mountain peaks
and pines stand nose to nose with granite outposts
seeing who’s taller.

Mist and sky and green and blue
Light shoots through momentary windows between clouds
showcasing one tree in this valley pasture
as the most spectacular vision in the entire world.
I am nothing in the midst of this.
Nothing, enclosed and enfolded by everything.

Previously published on Medium.com.

Photo credit: shutterstock.com

About Jonas Ellison

Jonas Ellison is a writer and a blogger based in Chicago, IL. His daily(ish) publication, On Living, is one of the top single-author publications on Medium.com. You can also find his work in The Huffington Post, Observer, Fizzle, NoSidebar, The Mission, and more.

