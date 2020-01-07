National Parks: A Violent Wilderness

—
In this video, I take a brief look at the dispossession of Native American lands and the creation of Glacier and Yosemite National Parks. Through these two parks I analyze the often overlooked colonial history of National Parks.
growing up my family never went to
national parks my first overnight
backpacking trip wasn’t until the summer
after my senior year of high school few
of my friends and I decided to walk six
miles into a state park only to get hide
out by a ranger and turned around
because we were so clearly unprepared
it’s probably the grocery bag full of
loose bagels that gave us away but
despite our general cluelessness the
trip was awesome
over the years however as I’ve read and
hiked more America’s wooded parks began
to unravel in front of my eyes
these pleasurable preserves were built
for people who look like me in the name
of leisure and eventually created an
inaccurate vision of a world untouched
by other humans in reality America’s
wilderness areas have a turbulent
history the land of some national parks
like glacier and Yellowstone was
obtained through colonialism and
violence and the history of these parks
is marred by disregard for treaties and
a forced removal of people that lived on
the land today I want to look at the
origins of two national parks in order
to historically contextualize and
substantiate these claims in 1895 two
nations forge an agreement the Blackfoot
ceded roughly eight hundred thousand
acres of its land to the United States
in return for a payment of 1.5 million
dollars over a 10-year period in
addition the Blackfoot people were to
retain hunting and gathering rights on
the land part of the agreement read as
follows
that the said Indians hereby reserved
and retained the right to hunt ponds
head lands and to fish in the streams
they’re up and so long as the same shall
remain public lands of the United States
under in accordance with the provisions
of the game and fish laws of the state
of Montana
however this session was not without
context the Blackfoot nation really a
collection of four semi independent
tribes including the north pekin south
vegan blood and northern Blackfeet was
very strong in the early night
century however by 1895 their numbers
had dwindled roughly 2,000 people
diseases like smallpox skirmishes with
other indigenous nations in the United
States and most importantly the quick
decline of Buffalo as a result of
overhunting by mostly white Americans
force the Blackfoot peoples into a
corner the Blackfoot were essentially
pushed into selling parcels of land in
order to support themselves in the
absence of Buffalo the agreement with
the United States forged in 1895 was
accepted grudgingly by chief white calf
who stated chief mountain is my head now
my head is cut off mountains have been
my last refuge with the establishment of
Glacier National Park in 1910 however
this right to the bounty of the land was
ripped away two years after the parks
creation a ranger arrested Blackfoot
hunters and warned that they will no
longer be permitted in Glacier National
Park and have found within the park they
will be summarily injected in 1932 this
disregard for the treaty was officially
recognized by a US District Court which
decided that the lands ceded under the
treaty ceased to be deemed public after
it became a national park
thus the 1895 agreement was slashed by a
National Park in the name of a pristine
vision of nature the Blackfoot nation’s
right to hunt and fish on the ceded
eastern section of the land was shunned
in order for the park to appear
untouched in the case of Yellowstone
National Park the expulsion of the crow
Bannock sheep eaters and Shoshone
peoples proved much more forcible and
violent initially the US government took
legal routes to expel these nations from
a land they wanted to look untrammeled
however when that failed law enforcement
approached Native American nations with
violence according to an account in the
1894 annual report to the Commissioner
of Indian Affairs William Manning
Jackson Hole constable deputized 26 men
the purpose of seeking out and arresting
Native Americans that were hunting in
the area they eventually came across a
banach camp and stripped the people of
their goods marching them at gunpoint
out of the park as the neared a heavily
forested area Manning’s Posse loaded
their weapons and some of the Banach
bolted in fear the deputized men opened
fire an old man was killed and two
children lost the origins of Yellowstone
and Glacier Point to a much more complex
history of national parks on that
expelled Native American nations from
their lands in order to provide a
pristine front for tourists this history
is essential to understanding the often
untold aspects of America’s wilderness
areas back in high school my two friends
and I walked through the woods enjoying
the pleasantries of a state park but
that park was there for our use for our
pleasure for many that isn’t the case
Native American practices of brush
burning and game hunting were barred
from places like Glacier is that 20th
century recreationalists could
experience the leisure and hardships of
quote/unquote untrammeled land the
National Park Service has begun to
recognize this darker legacy of their
federally protected lands in recent
years but it’s one that we need to come
to grips with if we are to truly
understand how to ethically and
rightfully enjoy these constructed
landscapes if you’re interested in
learning more about Native American
nations and national parks I put some
links in the description of books and
papers that I found useful as always you
can subscribe and support me on patreon
and I will see you next Friday bye
