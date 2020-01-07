National Parks: A Violent Wilderness

—

In this video, I take a brief look at the dispossession of Native American lands and the creation of Glacier and Yosemite National Parks. Through these two parks I analyze the often overlooked colonial history of National Parks.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

growing up my family never went to

national parks my first overnight

backpacking trip wasn’t until the summer

after my senior year of high school few

of my friends and I decided to walk six

miles into a state park only to get hide

out by a ranger and turned around

because we were so clearly unprepared

it’s probably the grocery bag full of

loose bagels that gave us away but

despite our general cluelessness the

trip was awesome

over the years however as I’ve read and

hiked more America’s wooded parks began

to unravel in front of my eyes

these pleasurable preserves were built

for people who look like me in the name

of leisure and eventually created an

inaccurate vision of a world untouched

by other humans in reality America’s

wilderness areas have a turbulent

history the land of some national parks

like glacier and Yellowstone was

obtained through colonialism and

violence and the history of these parks

is marred by disregard for treaties and

a forced removal of people that lived on

the land today I want to look at the

origins of two national parks in order

to historically contextualize and

substantiate these claims in 1895 two

nations forge an agreement the Blackfoot

ceded roughly eight hundred thousand

acres of its land to the United States

in return for a payment of 1.5 million

dollars over a 10-year period in

addition the Blackfoot people were to

retain hunting and gathering rights on

the land part of the agreement read as

follows

that the said Indians hereby reserved

and retained the right to hunt ponds

head lands and to fish in the streams

they’re up and so long as the same shall

remain public lands of the United States

under in accordance with the provisions

of the game and fish laws of the state

of Montana

however this session was not without

context the Blackfoot nation really a

collection of four semi independent

tribes including the north pekin south

vegan blood and northern Blackfeet was

very strong in the early night

century however by 1895 their numbers

had dwindled roughly 2,000 people

diseases like smallpox skirmishes with

other indigenous nations in the United

States and most importantly the quick

decline of Buffalo as a result of

overhunting by mostly white Americans

force the Blackfoot peoples into a

corner the Blackfoot were essentially

pushed into selling parcels of land in

order to support themselves in the

absence of Buffalo the agreement with

the United States forged in 1895 was

accepted grudgingly by chief white calf

who stated chief mountain is my head now

my head is cut off mountains have been

my last refuge with the establishment of

Glacier National Park in 1910 however

this right to the bounty of the land was

ripped away two years after the parks

creation a ranger arrested Blackfoot

hunters and warned that they will no

longer be permitted in Glacier National

Park and have found within the park they

will be summarily injected in 1932 this

disregard for the treaty was officially

recognized by a US District Court which

decided that the lands ceded under the

treaty ceased to be deemed public after

it became a national park

thus the 1895 agreement was slashed by a

National Park in the name of a pristine

vision of nature the Blackfoot nation’s

right to hunt and fish on the ceded

eastern section of the land was shunned

in order for the park to appear

untouched in the case of Yellowstone

National Park the expulsion of the crow

Bannock sheep eaters and Shoshone

peoples proved much more forcible and

violent initially the US government took

legal routes to expel these nations from

a land they wanted to look untrammeled

however when that failed law enforcement

approached Native American nations with

violence according to an account in the

1894 annual report to the Commissioner

of Indian Affairs William Manning

Jackson Hole constable deputized 26 men

the purpose of seeking out and arresting

Native Americans that were hunting in

the area they eventually came across a

banach camp and stripped the people of

their goods marching them at gunpoint

out of the park as the neared a heavily

forested area Manning’s Posse loaded

their weapons and some of the Banach

bolted in fear the deputized men opened

fire an old man was killed and two

children lost the origins of Yellowstone

and Glacier Point to a much more complex

history of national parks on that

expelled Native American nations from

their lands in order to provide a

pristine front for tourists this history

is essential to understanding the often

untold aspects of America’s wilderness

areas back in high school my two friends

and I walked through the woods enjoying

the pleasantries of a state park but

that park was there for our use for our

pleasure for many that isn’t the case

Native American practices of brush

burning and game hunting were barred

from places like Glacier is that 20th

century recreationalists could

experience the leisure and hardships of

quote/unquote untrammeled land the

National Park Service has begun to

recognize this darker legacy of their

federally protected lands in recent

years but it’s one that we need to come

to grips with if we are to truly

understand how to ethically and

rightfully enjoy these constructed

landscapes if you’re interested in

learning more about Native American

nations and national parks I put some

links in the description of books and

papers that I found useful as always you

can subscribe and support me on patreon

and I will see you next Friday bye

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.