Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Environment / Podcasts on Climate, Environment Abound

Podcasts on Climate, Environment Abound

What are some of the leading environmental podcasts out there these days?

by Leave a Comment

By Roddy Scheer and Doug Moss

Dear EarthTalk: What are some of the leading environmental podcasts out there these days?

—Jane Mitchell, Boise, ID

Given the popularity of podcasts these days, it’s no surprise that several have popped up on environmental topics. Whether you are interested in green tech, environmental justice or climate change, there’s no doubt a podcast (or two) for you. Here is a rundown of some of the leading offerings.

Investigative journalist Amy Westervelt’s podcast company, Critical Frequency, has launched some of the most engaging eco-podcasts out there today. One is Inherited, a reported, narrative podcast by, for and about youth climate activists. Each explores a different facet of what the next generation plans to do with the climate-compromised world it is inheriting. Another great listen from Critical Frequency is Drilled, a narrative, investigative climate accountability podcast reported, hosted and produced by Westervelt herself. The most downloaded climate podcast of all time, Drilled, tackles the fossil fuel industry’s role in spreading climate denial. Lastly, the latest offering from Critical Frequency is Damages, a courtroom drama podcast that follows hundreds of climate lawsuits currently underway around the world in order to highlight activists’ quest for justice in perhaps the largest crime against humanity of all time, human-induced climate change. The first season explores “rights-of-nature” laws, which bring Indigenous approaches to nature into Western judicial systems by giving ecosystems the same rights as individuals.

Sea Change Radio is another great source for long-form audio on green topics. This nationally syndicated radio show and podcast—with an archive of 700 shows spanning the last 16 years—focuses on the shift to environmental and economic sustainability. Veteran host Alex Wise interviews activists, entrepreneurs and policymakers to get the inside scoop on various climate and other initiatives in the U.S. and globally.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you’re fascinated with the science of nature, the weekly Nature Podcast highlights research from a recent issue of the scientific journal Nature. Each weekly edition features interviews with the scientists behind some of the most striking environmental research currently underway, with topics ranging from astronomy to zoology.

Another great podcast for keeping your finger on the pulse of environmental activism is How to Save the Planet, a weekly podcast from leading non-profit Friends of the Earth that features stories from the front lines of the climate movement while explaining complex issues—environmental racism, eco-anxiety, fracking, etc.—in language anyone can understand.

Yet another, Sustainababble, infuses coverage of climate and environment with humor thanks to the witty repartee of hosts Oliver Hayes and David Powell as they interview a wide range of experts to untangle confusing environmental concepts and highlight the greenwashing that pervades so much of the information sphere.

For those listeners with shorter attention spans, the Climate Connections Podcast might be just the ticket. This daily 90-second audio drop hosted by Anthony Leiserowitz, a human geographer at Yale University who studies public perceptions of climate change, details how the climate crisis is already shaping our lives and what we can do about it. The show aims to highlight positive solutions to reduce climate-related risks and wasteful energy practices.

This post was previously published on emagazine.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About EarthTalk

EarthTalk® is produced by Doug Moss & Roddy Scheer and is a registered trademark of Earth Action Network Inc. View past columns at: www.earthtalk.org. E-mail us your question: [email protected]

Questions and answers about our environment.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x