Position vs. Time Graph – Part 2

Hi. It’s Mr. Andersen and today I’m going to do position versus time part 2. And so

00:11

if you haven’t seen part 1 make sure you go back and watch part 1. Unless this seems easy.

00:16

And then just sit back and relax. In part 1 of position versus time what I showed you

00:21

how to do was how to interpret a position versus time graph. And eventually make a velocity

00:27

versus time graph. And so in the first video I showed you that the slope of the line is

00:33

always going to tell you the velocity. And so if I say this is the velocity versus time,

00:39

and we set this equal to 0 here in the middle, this would be a negative slope. And so that

00:45

would be a negative velocity. So from time 1, 0 to 2, we would have a negative velocity.

00:52

But that negative velocity would be constant. I’ll put it like right there. And maybe we’ll

00:57

change the color so that you can see it a little better. So this would be that negative

01:02

velocity. Right here however we have a positive velocity. And the slope is about the same.

01:09

Not quite. But pretty close to the same. So it would be a positive slope. And so that’s

01:14

going to be over here. Now this would be a straight vertical line between the 2. I also

01:22

showed you that if you ever have no slope, like we would right here, then that means

01:27

that we’re going to have a velocity of 0. Or for the next 3 seconds we’re going to have

01:33

no velocity. But the one thing I didn’t show you is what to do when you get a curved line.

01:39

And so the best way to attack a curved line is to look for any point where it actually

01:43

is 0. And so if this is time 0, we know that that’s going to be zero at that point. So

01:50

we could actually mark it on there. But what goes on in this middle part we’ll have to

01:55

deal with in this podcast. And so let me show you how that works. Again we’re going to use

02:03

The Moving Man. So The Moving Man is a simulation from the University of Colorado. It’s a way

02:07

to move a man around and actually see how position versus time and a velocity versus

02:12

time will actually change. So let’s go to The Moving Man. What I’ve done is positioned

02:19

Moving Man down here at negative 10. And now I have the position versus time graph. But

02:23

also the velocity versus time graph. And so I have control of that. My hand is a little

02:28

bit shaky but what I’m going to be looking at is the man uphere. And then I’m going to

02:32

try to get him to kind of speed up. Go over. Visit the house. And then come back. That’s

02:37

my goal. So let met get it started. So I’m going to start Mr. Man moving. So he’s kind

02:45

of going slow. Now I’m really going to speed him up. But he’s getting too fast so I want

02:52

to slow down. And now let’s have him turn around. And go back. Now he’s going fast.

03:04

And so he better slow down before we get to the other side. And let me pause it. Okay.

03:12

Now let’s play that back and show you what happened. And so as we play it you can see

03:15

that down here along the bottom my hand is a little bit shaky. But if I were to kind

03:22

of fill this in it should be a fairly straight line. That’s what I was trying to do. And

03:28

this should be a fairly straight line as well. And a fairly straight line there. So I kind

03:34

of cheated a little but. But let’s play it out and see what happens. As we play it we

03:40

notice that with the position versus time again we learn that as the slope of this line

03:50

starts to increase then the velocity of the man starts to increase. And so what I really

03:54

want you to watch is what happens right up here and the top. Where the slope flattens

03:59

out. And so let’s do that. So right there. What’s the man doing? Well at this point,

04:08

at that top point on here the man actually stops for a moment. And so when is the man

04:15

stopped? The man is always stopped where this slope is 0. Because the man was also stopped

04:20

remember just sitting right back here. And so as the slope increases as we move across,

04:25

then the man actually speeds up. Let’s watch what happens the rest of the way. He momentarily

04:31

stops. And then he’s going to go in the opposite direction. And he’s going the opposite direction.

04:36

He’s going to start speeding up. And then he slows down as we get towards the end. And

04:44

so the neat thing about The Moving Man is it shows you if we ever get a curved line

04:49

on a position versus time graph it indicates that we are either speeding up or slowing

04:54

down. And so last time we dealt with straight lines on position versus time. And that was

05:00

always constant velocity. But here it gets a little bit more complex. And so you should

05:05

be able to look at a graph like this and figure out exactly what The Moving Man is actually

05:11

doing. And so what would The Moving Man be doing here? He would be stopped. And what

05:17

would the moving man be doing right here? He’d be stopped. And right here? He’d be stopped.

05:23

And right there he’d be stopped. And right there he’d be stopped. And so how do I know

05:29

that? Well at this point there’s a line in math, in geometry we call that the tangent

05:35

line. And the line that is perfectly parallel to this graph at that one point is called

05:41

the tangent line. And at this point that tangent line would be 0. And at this point it would

05:46

0. At this point it would be 0 as well. And so the fun part is figuring out what happens

05:52

from here, where it is 0 to here where it is 0 as well. And so the way that I’d use

05:59

this. This is a little magic pen. And what do I mean by magic pen? What I’ll do is I’ll

06:05

actually hold this pen up to the screen or the graph or whatever I’m doing. And if the

06:11

pen, as I follow the line and it goes up and down and up and down. As I follow the line

06:18

anytime the pen starts to increase that tells me that the speed is increasing or the velocity

06:23

is increasing. Anytime it starts to turn this way that means it’s slowing down. And anytime

06:28

it moves like this as I move across, that means that the velocity is actually increasing.

06:33

But it’s increasing in the negative. And so I think of this almost like a throttle. And

06:38

I can look at the pen and it tells me how fast that object is actually moving. So let’s

06:45

do some problems as they might be presented to you. On the left side here we have a position

06:50

versus time graph. And the first thing you should always look at is, is it a position

06:55

versus time graph? Are they giving me a velocity versus time graph? And so this is a position

07:00

versus time graph. And so what we can do from that is we can always go to the velocity versus

07:05

time graph. And so the first thing I should do look at is at any point which it is 0.

07:09

And so here’s the point at which the object is actually going 0. And so I could even note

07:15

that on here. So if I’m going to draw a line right across this side like that, at time

07:19

2 it’s actually going to be going 0. And so I could mark that on my graph. Is there another

07:27

place where it is actually going zero? Yeah we could see it right up at the top. So at

07:30

time 6 it’s going to be going 0 as well. And where else is it going 0. It’s going 0 from

07:36

8 in. So from 8 in it’s going 0 as well. Okay. So those are the points where I know the speed

07:44

is going to be 0. Now I’ve just got to figure out what’s going on from here, time 0 to time

07:49

2. And so using my magic pen I kind of hold it up to the graph and I see that my magic

07:55

pen is pointed down. And as I follow the graph, it will actually flatten out. And since it’s

08:01

pointed down that means that we have a negative velocity. And since it’s really pointed down

08:05

far that means we have a negative velocity that’s really big. And so I know that it starts

08:11

with a negative velocity that’s very large. And we’re not going to have to calculate velocities

08:16

because it’s tricky to do that when it’s actually curving. We could do it at one point but I

08:21

know that between here and here it is actually going like that. Okay. What happens after

08:27

it hits the bottom? Well as it hits the bottom then it starts to actually go up again. And

08:33

I know that I have to somehow get over to here where it’s at 0 again. And so what I

08:38

can look at is that right here it’s actually going to start to increase. And then it’s

08:44

going to slow down again. And so I know that what it’s going to do is it’s going to go

08:49

up like that and then it’s going to come back down again. So now I’m right here. We’re at

08:54

time 6. And it’s actually not moving. So what happens from here down to 8? Well it’s going

09:01

to go from a flat velocity to an increase in the negative velocity. And so we’re going

09:07

to see an increasing in the negative velocity as well. So it’s going to go like that. And

09:11

then the whole this is going to kind of come up and then it’s going to be 0 again. And

09:17

so that would be the graph for this position versus time. Velocity is increasing. Velocity

09:25

is decreasing or increasing in the negative. And then the velocity stays at 0. Let’s try

09:32

an even cooler one. Now when you look at one like this the first temptation is to say this

09:38

is a ball that is bouncing. And you start to have this idea that it’s maybe bouncing

09:43

from the left to the right. Remember in any of these graphs, just like The Moving Man,

09:47

we’re just looking at an object that moves along one dimension. So it’s moving back and

09:51

forth. But this actually could be a bouncing ball. And so the first thing I want to do

09:55

is figure out where it’s not moving. And so we would say that it has a slope of 0 here.

10:00

So at time 2. Let’s put this in. At time 2 it’s going to be right here on the line. Let

10:07

me actually change color. So at time 2 it’s going to be right here. Where else is it not

10:12

moving? Right here at time 6. It’s got a slope of 0. And where else? I would say at 10 it’s

10:19

got a slope of 0 as well. So it’s like that. Okay. Now I just use my magic pen if that

10:24

makes sense again. And so at time 0 I hold my pen up to the graph and I see that it’s

10:29

a positive slope and it’s a really really steep slope. And so between time 0 and time

10:35

2 it’s actually going to slow down. And so I know that it’s going to start here. And

10:42

then it’s going to end up at 0. Where does it go from there? Well from here down to here

10:50

it’s just going to keep increasing. But it’s increasing in the negative. And so it’s going

10:54

to increase in the negative. It’s going to keep going like that. All the way until we

10:58

get to point 4. So it’s going to increase in the negative until we get to point 4. Now

11:02

something weird happens. Right here when I get down to the bottom, it’s really going

11:07

fast in the negative and then it instantly goes up and is really large in the positive.

11:11

And so what I would do on my velocity versus time graph is I have to go way back here again.

11:16

In other words I’m going to have that vertical line. Goes just like that. And then it’s going

11:21

to go down to 0 again. And then it’s going to go all the way down to 8. Like that. And

11:29

then the velocity is going to go up again. So the velocity is going to go up like that.

11:35

And then it’s going to come down to 0. Which is kind of a crazy line. So if you think about

11:40

it the velocity this whole time is actually going from positive to large negative and

11:47

stopping off at 0. And then it’s doing the same thing and the same thing. Now in some

11:51

of the next videos what I’m going to show you how to do is actually to go from a velocity

11:56

versus time graph. Let me choose a good color. From a velocity versus time graph to an acceleration

12:03

versus time graph. Now the cool thing about that is that the rules that we followed to

12:08

go from a position versus time graph to a velocity versus time graph, again using the

12:13

slope of this line got us the velocity versus time graph. We do the same thing when we go

12:19

to an acceleration versus time graph. If I were to follow my magic pen along this line,

12:24

what I’ll notice is that the acceleration versus time graph is always going to be pointed

12:31

down. And it’s always going to be negative. And so when we talk about, in science, the

12:37

acceleration due to gravity being negative 9.8 meters per second squared, that’s why.

12:45

In other words we always have an acceleration towards the center of the earth. And even

12:49

though the ball is bouncing and bouncing and bouncing and bouncing, it always has a negative

12:54

acceleration. And that’s constant. So we’ll get into that in a little more detail in the

12:59

next few podcasts. But I hope that’s helpful.

