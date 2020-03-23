—

Mr. Andersen explains the difference between potential and kinetic gravitational energy. He also uses physics to calculate the energy in various objects.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:04

Hi. It’s Mr. Andersen and today I’m going to talk about potential and kinetic

00:09

energy. Remember from the last podcast that energy is the ability to do work. And work

00:14

is a force times times the distance. So we measure work and energy both in joules. Now

00:20

there a law of the conservation of energy. In other words that law states that energy

00:24

can neither be created nor destroyed. Now it can be converted into mass according to

00:29

E=mc2. But we’ll get to that later. And so since energy can neither be created nor destroyed,

00:35

it can be converted. And so the two terms that we generally talk about when we talk

00:39

about storing or using energy are potential and kinetic energy. Now I’m talking about

00:44

potential gravitational energy and kinetic energy. And so we also have potential energy

00:50

for example in the chemical bonds of a molecule, but I’m not talking about that. And so the

00:56

two types of energy that we have are potential energy. And that’s energy due to position.

01:02

And kinetic energy. And that’s energy due to motion. And we have equations for each

01:06

of these. Potential energy is mgh, where m is mass, g is gravitational acceleration and

01:13

h is the height. And then kinetic energy is one-half mv squared, where m is mass and v

01:19

is the velocity of the object. Now the best place to look at how energy is converted from

01:24

potential to kinetic energy is in a pendulum. A pendulum is simply a weight attached to

01:30

a string. And so if I hold a pendulum at one side and don’t let it go it has a certain

01:35

amount of potential energy. When I let it go the pendulum will swing back and forth.

01:40

That energy is converted from potential to kinetic and then back to potential energy.

01:45

And then to kinetic and then potential over and over and over again. And so when that

01:49

ball is sitting at the top it has all potential energy. When it’s at the bottom it’s converted

01:54

all of that energy into energy of motion. And so when it’s half way down we would say

01:59

that it has a combination of potential and kinetic energy. And it’s just converted. Now

02:04

will a pendulum swing forever? No. Because we’re going to lose a little bit of that energy

02:08

in friction, in heat, in sound as it moves. And so eventually that pendulum is going to

02:14

come to a stop. And so let’s do a couple of problems with potential energy and kinetic

02:19

energy. Potential energy remember is measured as mgh, where m is mass, g is gravitational

02:26

acceleration and h is height. And so let’s say for example that I climbed to the top

02:31

of a ten story building. And so first of all we have to know my mass, which is 78 kilograms.

02:38

We have to know the acceleration due to gravity or g which is -9.81meters per second squared.

02:45

And then we have to convert that ten story building into meters. And so a ten story building

02:49

is roughly 32 meters high, or that’s our h value. And so if we simply multiply those

02:56

all together, we get 24,485.76 joules. And if we do significant digits that’s 2.4 x 10

03:05

^4 joules of energy that my body has at the top of a building. And as long as I stay at

03:11

the top of that building I can use that on the way down. I don’t want to jump off the

03:16

top because I don’t think I would be able to make it. The next type of energy is called

03:20

kinetic energy. Energy of kinetics or motion is 1/2mv^2. And so that’s energy due to motion.

03:28

And if I jumped off a ten story building I would convert all of that into kinetic energy

03:32

at the bottom of my fall. But I don’t want to do that. And so let’s do one dealing with

03:35

a baseball. Let’s say I pitch a baseball. And there are two different pitches. When

03:40

I throw a baseball I probably throw it around 20 miles per hour, if I were to throw it.

03:44

I’m not a very good thrower. But a really good major league pitcher will throw it at

03:49

100 miles per hour. And so let’s figure out how much kinetic energy would be in one of

03:53

my throws and then those of a pitcher in the major leagues. First of all we have to figure

03:58

out the mass of the baseball. The mass of a baseball is 0.145 kilograms. And since we’re

04:04

doing kinetic energy, the only other value that we need is the speed. And so if you throw

04:10

a 20 mile per hour pitch, that’s roughly 9.0 meters per second. Remember on all of these

04:16

we always have to convert it to meters, or meters per second excuse me, it if’s a velocity.

04:21

A 100 mile per hour pitch then is roughly 45 meters per second. And so first of all

04:27

let’s figure out how much kinetic energy my pitch would have. A 20 mile per hour pitch.

04:32

We use the equation 1/2mv^2, where m is 0.145 kilograms and v is 9.0 meters per second.

04:41

We then take that times 1/2 and square the velocity and I get, using significant digits,

04:47

5.9 joules of energy. Now let’s try the faster pitch. It’s 100 miles per hour so that is

04:53

45 meters per second. So we’re going to use 1/2mv^2. Our mass remains the same, or it’s

05:00

0.145 kilograms. Except our velocity now is 45 meters per second. If I multiply that across

05:08

using significant digits, I get 150 joules of energy. Again when I pitched it 20 miles

05:14

per hour it was only 5.9 joules. And so even though that pitcher is throwing it 5 times

05:20

as fast, he’s getting roughly 25 times the amount of energy out of that pitch. And that’s

05:26

why if you look at the equation, the velocity being squared is super important to understand

05:30

that. And so you can solve complex problems now that you know the equation for potential

05:34

energy and kinetic energy. For example in class we figured out, based on the speed of

05:40

a sprinter and the mass of the sprinter, you should be able to figure out how high they

05:43

could pole vault if all of that kinetic energy were converted into potential energy at the

05:48

height of that fall. But that’s it. That’s in summary again the ways that we can measure

05:53

energy in joules. And it’s the ability to do work. And remember it’s always converted

05:58

from potential or energy due to position to energy of motion or kinetic energy. I hope

06:04

that’s helpful.

