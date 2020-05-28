The Day After Tomorrow: Why Cli-Fi Matters

—

In this climate change video essay, I briefly analyze The Day After Tomorrow and why disaster movies and Cli-Fi in general matter for climate action. I look at how climate change is depicted in the science fiction genre, and how we might come to use it to raise awareness about environmental issues.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

by now class I or climate fiction has

carved out somewhat of a niche for

itself in movie theaters big-budget

crowd pleasers like Christopher Nolan’s

interstellar or action flicks like

Kingsman the Secret Service have started

using climate change as a villainous

weapon or as a way to create apocalyptic

destruction much like nuclear imagery

was used in the 1980s to navigate

American fears of catastrophic nuclear

apocalypse climate change is beginning

to take root in Hollywood as a way to

understand what the environmental future

holds for Humanity explicit references

the climate change in movies really

began in 2004 with the day after

tomorrow the film revealed that a global

climate disaster movie could rake in

almost 550 million dollars from the

worldwide box office given its

popularity the day after tomorrow is a

perfect case study to understand how

climate change related movies affect

viewers and why they play an important

role in spurring climate action The Day

After Tomorrow catches its drama within

an extreme weather event caused by a

rapidly changing climate

in short climate change is the

protagonists primary motivator film uses

its fictional universe to envision the

effects of our fossil fuel reliant

culture it’ll be in an extreme way in

order to show that immediate climate

action is necessary in our real world

one of the main ways and achieves this

is through dialogue our climate is

fragile at the rate we’re burning fossil

fuels and polluting the environment the

ice caps will soon disappear

professor Paul our economy is every bit

as fragile as the environment perhaps

you should keep that in mind before

making sensationalist claims this simple

yet effective seeing is eerily similar

to general arguments surrounding climate

policy today Dennis Quaid’s character

jack lays out clear evidence of a

potential climate disaster that the vice

president is hesitant to act insisting

that climate action will mean economic

instability with the subsequent

onslaught of super storms and tornadoes

however the movie quickly reveals the

error of the vice president’s reasoning

ultimately showing that refusing to act

on climate change will have worse

consequences than economic instability

well clearly simplistic the Menace of

unrelenting super storms caused by a

fossil fuel reliant world affected many

of the viewers of the day after tomorrow

the primary scientific consultant for

the movie Michael Malter noted nothing I

have done in the 23 years of my climate

change career may have a greater impact

than this film while a study in the 2004

issue of Environment that surveyed

audience members a week before and one

month after they saw The Day After

Tomorrow reveals that quote the film led

moviegoers to have higher levels of

concern and worried about global warming

considering the global reach of the film

these results speak promising Lee

towards Clive positive impact on climate

change awareness yes the movies

narrative is simplistic and it’s weather

events over-the-top some of the even

argued that this extreme depiction of

rapid climate shift can lead to a

misconstruing of what a future with a

changed climate would look like in

essence the exaggerated steps the movie

takes to appeal to the movie goer leaves

the viewer struggling to understand

exactly what risks they face in a

changing climate but to me that’s not

the role of these big-budget – movies

they’re fictional exaggeration of

climate disaster can be tolerated if the

movies achieve their main task raising

public consciousness about global

warming

movies like snowpiercer and The Day

After Tomorrow work at the front line of

a growing desire to grapple with climate

change they introduce people to the

issue through enjoyable and easily

consumable narratives which can then

lead into more information heavy outfits

like documentaries or scientific

research major climate action will take

a lot of effort in many different arenas

in this new genre of life I plays a key

role in helping people understand that

climate change is an imminent threat

this video is made possible in part by

the wonderful people who support me on

patreon if you’re interested in helping

me grow this channel head on over to

patreon and pledge a small amount of

money for every video I really in return

I’ll send you gifts like a handwritten

thank you note or in our changing

climate sticker as always if you like

what you just saw share it around and

subscribed thanks so much for watching

and I’ll see you next Friday

