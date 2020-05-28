Get Daily Email
Home / Environment / The Day After Tomorrow: Why Cli-Fi Matters

The Day After Tomorrow: Why Cli-Fi Matters

In this climate change video essay, I briefly analyze The Day After Tomorrow and why disaster movies and Cli-Fi in general matter for climate action. I look at how climate change is depicted in the science fiction genre, and how we might come to use it to raise awareness about environmental issues.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

[Applause]
you
[Applause]
[Music]
you
[Applause]
by now class I or climate fiction has
carved out somewhat of a niche for
itself in movie theaters big-budget
crowd pleasers like Christopher Nolan’s
interstellar or action flicks like
Kingsman the Secret Service have started
using climate change as a villainous
weapon or as a way to create apocalyptic
destruction much like nuclear imagery
was used in the 1980s to navigate
American fears of catastrophic nuclear
apocalypse climate change is beginning
to take root in Hollywood as a way to
understand what the environmental future
holds for Humanity explicit references
the climate change in movies really
began in 2004 with the day after
tomorrow the film revealed that a global
climate disaster movie could rake in
almost 550 million dollars from the
worldwide box office given its
popularity the day after tomorrow is a
perfect case study to understand how
climate change related movies affect
viewers and why they play an important
role in spurring climate action The Day
After Tomorrow catches its drama within
an extreme weather event caused by a
rapidly changing climate
in short climate change is the
protagonists primary motivator film uses
its fictional universe to envision the
effects of our fossil fuel reliant
culture it’ll be in an extreme way in
order to show that immediate climate
action is necessary in our real world
one of the main ways and achieves this
is through dialogue our climate is
fragile at the rate we’re burning fossil
fuels and polluting the environment the
ice caps will soon disappear
professor Paul our economy is every bit
as fragile as the environment perhaps
you should keep that in mind before
making sensationalist claims this simple
yet effective seeing is eerily similar
to general arguments surrounding climate
policy today Dennis Quaid’s character
jack lays out clear evidence of a
potential climate disaster that the vice
president is hesitant to act insisting
that climate action will mean economic
instability with the subsequent
onslaught of super storms and tornadoes
however the movie quickly reveals the
error of the vice president’s reasoning
ultimately showing that refusing to act
on climate change will have worse
consequences than economic instability
well clearly simplistic the Menace of
unrelenting super storms caused by a
fossil fuel reliant world affected many
of the viewers of the day after tomorrow
the primary scientific consultant for
the movie Michael Malter noted nothing I
have done in the 23 years of my climate
change career may have a greater impact
than this film while a study in the 2004
issue of Environment that surveyed
audience members a week before and one
month after they saw The Day After
Tomorrow reveals that quote the film led
moviegoers to have higher levels of
concern and worried about global warming
considering the global reach of the film
these results speak promising Lee
towards Clive positive impact on climate
change awareness yes the movies
narrative is simplistic and it’s weather
events over-the-top some of the even
argued that this extreme depiction of
rapid climate shift can lead to a
misconstruing of what a future with a
changed climate would look like in
essence the exaggerated steps the movie
takes to appeal to the movie goer leaves
the viewer struggling to understand
exactly what risks they face in a
changing climate but to me that’s not
the role of these big-budget – movies
they’re fictional exaggeration of
climate disaster can be tolerated if the
movies achieve their main task raising
public consciousness about global
warming
movies like snowpiercer and The Day
After Tomorrow work at the front line of
a growing desire to grapple with climate
change they introduce people to the
issue through enjoyable and easily
consumable narratives which can then
lead into more information heavy outfits
like documentaries or scientific
research major climate action will take
a lot of effort in many different arenas
in this new genre of life I plays a key
role in helping people understand that
climate change is an imminent threat
this video is made possible in part by
the wonderful people who support me on
patreon if you’re interested in helping
me grow this channel head on over to
patreon and pledge a small amount of
money for every video I really in return
I’ll send you gifts like a handwritten
thank you note or in our changing
climate sticker as always if you like
what you just saw share it around and
subscribed thanks so much for watching
and I’ll see you next Friday

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

