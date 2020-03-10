Get Daily Email
Home / Environment / The Good Dinosaur: Pixar’s Natural Landscapes

The Good Dinosaur: Pixar’s Natural Landscapes

by


A brief analysis of the natural landscapes of Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur. Specifically, I take a look at how and why they generated such realistic terrain.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

[Music]
with their impeccable storytelling and
emotionally complex characters Pixar’s
come to dominate the animated feature
industry and in spite of the child
oriented narratives the moviemaking
powerhouse in beers each of their movies
with a certain maturity but if you look
past the narratives and unique
characters and Lamont network
masterfully lit textured and modeled
landscapes helped to bring the world to
Pixar’s films to life and nowhere is
this more true than the natural
environments of the studio’s 2015 movie
The Good dinosaur movies landscapes
force your jaws to drop and at times
seem to be indistinguishable from their
real-life counterparts so today I want
to dive into how Pixar has managed to
create such beautiful computer-generated
natural imagery and also interrogate why
movies like The Good dinosaur strive for
realistic natural world when everything
else is so stylized in part the photo
realism of the good dinosaurs landscapes
can be attributed to extensive location
scouting and geological research and the
redirector and some of the crews spend
time exploring the wilderness areas in
and around Jackson Wyoming in hopes of
gaining inspiration for the movies
imagery and tone and Wyoming’s natural
vistas clearly made their mark in
conjunction with this fieldwork set
supervisor David Mooney and his team
adapted over 64,000 square miles of
terrain data from the US Geological
Survey in order to accurately reflect
America’s natural environment needless
to say a lot of time and technical
expertise went into making a
computer-generated world seem like a
real one but the natural landscapes of
the protagonists are low traverses
aren’t just there to look pretty they
actually play a key role in shaping the
emotional themes of the movie
indeed the environment of the good
dinosaur demonstrate the visual power of
nature to imbue scenes with emotion in
speaking about the movies environments
director of photography Sharon Callahan
notes we want to support the film
emotionally it’s more than just the
light it’s how the weather and the
colors and everything makes you feel and
you see this use of landscape
sentiment in shots like this here are
low finally realizes just how far from
home he really is the helicopter asked
shots position are low in such a way
that he seems to be almost consumed by
the surrounding trees and mountains give
a sneeze simultaneously becomes a
beautiful image and a seemingly
insurmountable obstacle so just by
seeing the endless expanse of trees we
immediately empathize with our lows dire
situation the photo realism of the good
dinosaurs landscape also lends a certain
reality and urgency to our loads world
because we can almost reach out and
touch the swaying trees or flowing water
the movie games of physicality despite
the stylize aesthetics of its characters
Callaghan reveals that Pixar one of the
movie to be believable if Arlo fell in
his knee it would hurt that the water
seems cold but you can breathe the air
and feel the wind so Callaghan lends
authenticity and tangibility to an
otherwise supernatural world by placing
the protagonist in photorealistic
environments that echo ones many of us
have experienced thus when we see the
computer rendered image of clawtooth
mountain we know what that might feel
like because we’ve seen or experienced
the Tetons in Wyoming or when we watch
Arlo and his friends wrangle a herd of
Longhorns we’re reminded of imagery of
Buffalo roaming the Midwestern Plains
and can immediately conjure up the smell
of dust in the air or the sight of a
wide-open sky ultimately the good
dinosaur is groundbreaking natural
elements reveal a common theme among
movies that invest time in highlighting
the grandeur of the protagonists
surroundings it not only shows that
nature imagery can at times capture the
essence of emotions more effectively
than any dialogue ever could but it also
lends a realism to an otherwise unreal
experience this video is made possible
in part by the wonderful people who
support me on patreon if you’re
interested in helping me grow this
channel head on over to patreon and
pledge a small amount of money for every
video I released in return I’ll send you
gifts like a handwritten thank you note
or in our changing climate sticker as
always if you like what you just saw
shared around
and subscribe thanks so much for
watching and I’ll see you next Friday

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

