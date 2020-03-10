The Good Dinosaur: Pixar’s Natural Landscapes

—

A brief analysis of the natural landscapes of Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur. Specifically, I take a look at how and why they generated such realistic terrain.

Transcript:

[Music]

with their impeccable storytelling and

emotionally complex characters Pixar’s

come to dominate the animated feature

industry and in spite of the child

oriented narratives the moviemaking

powerhouse in beers each of their movies

with a certain maturity but if you look

past the narratives and unique

characters and Lamont network

masterfully lit textured and modeled

landscapes helped to bring the world to

Pixar’s films to life and nowhere is

this more true than the natural

environments of the studio’s 2015 movie

The Good dinosaur movies landscapes

force your jaws to drop and at times

seem to be indistinguishable from their

real-life counterparts so today I want

to dive into how Pixar has managed to

create such beautiful computer-generated

natural imagery and also interrogate why

movies like The Good dinosaur strive for

realistic natural world when everything

else is so stylized in part the photo

realism of the good dinosaurs landscapes

can be attributed to extensive location

scouting and geological research and the

redirector and some of the crews spend

time exploring the wilderness areas in

and around Jackson Wyoming in hopes of

gaining inspiration for the movies

imagery and tone and Wyoming’s natural

vistas clearly made their mark in

conjunction with this fieldwork set

supervisor David Mooney and his team

adapted over 64,000 square miles of

terrain data from the US Geological

Survey in order to accurately reflect

America’s natural environment needless

to say a lot of time and technical

expertise went into making a

computer-generated world seem like a

real one but the natural landscapes of

the protagonists are low traverses

aren’t just there to look pretty they

actually play a key role in shaping the

emotional themes of the movie

indeed the environment of the good

dinosaur demonstrate the visual power of

nature to imbue scenes with emotion in

speaking about the movies environments

director of photography Sharon Callahan

notes we want to support the film

emotionally it’s more than just the

light it’s how the weather and the

colors and everything makes you feel and

you see this use of landscape

sentiment in shots like this here are

low finally realizes just how far from

home he really is the helicopter asked

shots position are low in such a way

that he seems to be almost consumed by

the surrounding trees and mountains give

a sneeze simultaneously becomes a

beautiful image and a seemingly

insurmountable obstacle so just by

seeing the endless expanse of trees we

immediately empathize with our lows dire

situation the photo realism of the good

dinosaurs landscape also lends a certain

reality and urgency to our loads world

because we can almost reach out and

touch the swaying trees or flowing water

the movie games of physicality despite

the stylize aesthetics of its characters

Callaghan reveals that Pixar one of the

movie to be believable if Arlo fell in

his knee it would hurt that the water

seems cold but you can breathe the air

and feel the wind so Callaghan lends

authenticity and tangibility to an

otherwise supernatural world by placing

the protagonist in photorealistic

environments that echo ones many of us

have experienced thus when we see the

computer rendered image of clawtooth

mountain we know what that might feel

like because we’ve seen or experienced

the Tetons in Wyoming or when we watch

Arlo and his friends wrangle a herd of

Longhorns we’re reminded of imagery of

Buffalo roaming the Midwestern Plains

and can immediately conjure up the smell

of dust in the air or the sight of a

wide-open sky ultimately the good

dinosaur is groundbreaking natural

elements reveal a common theme among

movies that invest time in highlighting

the grandeur of the protagonists

surroundings it not only shows that

nature imagery can at times capture the

essence of emotions more effectively

than any dialogue ever could but it also

lends a realism to an otherwise unreal

experience this video is made possible

in part by the wonderful people who

support me on patreon if you’re

interested in helping me grow this

channel head on over to patreon and

pledge a small amount of money for every

video I released in return I’ll send you

gifts like a handwritten thank you note

or in our changing climate sticker as

always if you like what you just saw

shared around

and subscribe thanks so much for

watching and I’ll see you next Friday

