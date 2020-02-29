Try the 365 Sustainability Challenge

The news on climate change with related challenges and consequences seems to explode at present, as there are many things that require special attention: greenhouse gas emissions, micro plastics, extinction of species and many more. This is why Erlijn van Genuchten started doing a 365 Sustainable Decisions Challenge, aiming at making her daily life more sustainable, one decision at a time.

She documents her decisions at www.SustainableDecisions.eu and Twitter: @ErlijnG. Her motto: “a better world starts with yourself”.

Tweaking habits

Often, Erlijn hears the argument that doing something in favor of our environment takes time, causes limitations and means a loss of comfort. But whilst changing her own habits, she found out that many things save time and money instead.

For example, having shorter showers saves both time and money. And after she got so used to her new habits it also doesn’t take effort. For another example, nowadays she is using hair soap instead of shampoo in a bottle and is drinking water from a reusable instead of a deposit bottle.

Her favorite decisions at the moment are drying her hands at public restrooms with her own towel and picking up rubbish that pollutes public places (e.g. neighborhood, parks).

Yesterday, I walked to town and picked up rubbish on the way. I passed a man who asked whether I’m an activist. I answered that I do this to do good for our environment. With a broad smile he said he really appreciates it. Such comments, likes and shares keep me going.[..]

@ErlijnG, October 9th 2019

Spreading the habit

As she really enjoys her challenge and is already more than half way, The Good Men Project is very confident that she’ll make it to 365 – and hopefully even more. But more importantly, she has already inspired thousands of people all around the world.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Thank you Erlijn for being a good example!

—

Shutterstock