Ways Concrete Work Can Be Eco-Friendly

—

As we head deeper into 2020 and combat climate change, we look for more ways to become environmentally conscious to protect our planet and our future—while minimizing the economic impacts of taking these measures on our lives.

Certainly, concrete has made the news for being negative on the environment. Concrete companies can create a high volume of carbon dioxide. This greenhouse gas has been the chief culprit behind climate change. However, there are many misconceptions involved. What’s more, eco-friendly concrete companies are taking steps to make concrete work more eco-friendly.

While it’s true that concrete construction produces a higher volume of greenhouse gases, it’s also because concrete is the most consumed substance in the world after water and the most popular construction material in the world. In short, it’s all about volume.

People love concrete because it’s low-cost, low-energy, easy to work with, is strong, resistant to heat, water, and other elements, and long-lasting. It has a larger carbon footprint mainly because it’s so widely adopted.

However, the carbon investment is often a one-time cost. Unlike structures made of other materials, concrete structures such as pavements, sidewalks, driveways, roads, runways, buildings, dams, towers, bridges and more last several decades. Some concrete structures are expected to last centuries!

Already, the carbon cost of concrete is tapering off. One of the biggest producers of carbon-related gases was China because it was going through an economic boom and taking on my multiple development projects. However, most of these projects are now nearly complete and its environmental footprint has tapered off drastically. Experts suggest that it will remain low for the long term because these projects will remain standing for beyond another hundred years.

What’s more, concrete work is becoming more energy-efficient. Many companies have gained acclaim for their strong environmental policies. For example, whether your needs are residential or commercial, you can use CanWest concrete cutting services to minimize your environmental footprint. This company has taken some admirable decisions to become more eco-friendly and their customers know it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This experienced, certified, and highly reputable company adopts several measures to be more eco-friendly. For starters, they use powerful yet energy-efficient tools and vehicles that get the job done with little energy consumption. They’ve also trained all their workers in environmentally safe practices.

They also recycle on-site. Concrete cutting by-products can be hazardous. They can be toxic for you’re your children, pets, wildlife, grass, leaves, trees, streams, and lakes. This company makes sure that these toxic elements are safely recycled with high-tech equipment. Not only is this good for the environment but it reduces the carbon footprint by allowing recycled materials to be reused in construction.

They also use electric and battery-powered equipment. Some of these items include battery-powered mini excavators, spyder cranes, slab slaws, ground-penetrating radar, mini skid steers, mini hoes, flat saws, wall saws, hydraulic equipment, and drills.

The advantages of using electric equipment are two-fold. First, zero-emissions mean fewer greenhouse gases. Second, it means fewer pollutants that can harm contractors and clients such as yourself. While working with concrete is unavoidable because of its many excellent qualities, it’s also advisable to work with an eco-friendly concrete contractor to keep the planet habitable.

—

This content is sponsored by Mike John.

Photo: Shutterstock