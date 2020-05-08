We Have to Kill Fossil Fuels Before They Kill Us

—

Fossil fuels have put us in a dilemma: how to stop using a dirty, obsolete technology riddled with side effects, but behind which are some of the biggest economic empires on the planet.

Last week, The Guardian announced its decision to ban advertising by fossil fuel companies, including their renewable energy initiatives, dubbing them greenwashing. The initiative, which will cost the newspaper, follows other decisions signaling that these companies are rapidly falling out of favor: BlackRock, the world’s largest investment fund, says the climate emergency is redefining the world of finance, and that it will no longer invest in companies that pose a high risk in terms of sustainability. But BlackRock is not alone: the European Investment Bank announced last July that it would end all funding for fossil fuel projects by 2020, which Ireland’s sovereign wealth fund has already done; Norway’s — the world’s largest — has also eliminated coal companies from its portfolio and is now considering doing the same for its oil and gas assets.

Fossil fuels may have brought the world economy to where it is now in terms of progress and wealth, but the truth is that the industry’s players intend to increase their activity while they can and continue to extract every last drop of oil they can find, even though it will ultimately make human habitation impossible. The only way to save ourselves is to stop using fossil fuels now, and if that means taking legal action against these companies, so be it.

The fossil fuel economy is a false economy: it relies on the billions of dollars governments provide through subsidies. Faced with their growing unpopularity and the prospect of declining demand for their products, oil companies are trying to strengthen their political influence to preserve this aid, which hide the fact that the declining cost of producing renewable energy has already made it much cheaper than burning oil and coal.

Highly polluting, more expensive, and sustained only by subsidies: according to BNP, the world’s eighth largest bank, the oil economy is already in an irreversible decline in the face of the push for renewable energy. Sure, we’ve grown used to driving our cars and flying cheaply around the globe, but the reality is that we cannot afford to continue to burn oil, and we have to shake off our dependence on obsolete, dirty and unsustainable technology, now.

This message is no longer just being said by activists, young people, scientists and radicals: the major investment banks, sovereign wealth funds and economists have joined the chorus. In fact, anybody with an ounce of common sense and decency who bothers to look at the facts has to accept reality. Even Davos is on message. It won’t be easy, but this is a technological transition that needs to take place as soon as possible, at all costs. The alternative is a nightmare.

Burning fossil fuels must be seen by society as unacceptable, as the technological and economic challenge of our time. And we all know that. The sooner we get to work on building an economy without fossil fuels, the better. Let’s do it now.

