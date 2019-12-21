What Game of Thrones is Really About

—

In this climate change video essay, I take a quick look at how a scene in Season 7 of Game of Thrones parallels the way in which we mentally approach climate change. Using a conversation between Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister about the white walkers I dig into the psychology of inaction when facing climate change.

like all good works of fiction Game of

Thrones has crafted a narrative that is

at times eerily similar to our current

political climate this is particularly

true in the case of climate change

surprisingly Game of Thrones does a

great job paralleling the complexities

of climate change throughout the show

but in this video I’m going to focus on

the following scene in the 7th season

that nails exactly why there hasn’t been

an overwhelming response to climate

action in the last few decades how do I

convince people who don’t know me but an

enemy they don’t believe in he’s coming

to kill them all good question I know

it’s a good question I’m looking for an

answer people’s minds aren’t made for

problems that large white walkers the

night king army of the Dead it’s almost

a relief to confront a comfortable

familiar monster like my sister with

just a few lines of dialogue the scene

encapsulate one of the biggest

psychological barriers facing widespread

climate action Tyrion and Jon are

discussing the White Walkers which in

this scene can be read as stand-ins for

climate change we find it much easier to

ignore or push aside such a big issue

like climate change in our minds because

it seems so broad and intangible so

instead we concentrate our efforts on

the Cersei Lannister of the world

problems that we can understand and for

which there are established solutions

but unfortunately the metaphor of the

White Walkers only go so far in

illuminating our relative inaction in

the face of a rapidly changing climate

unlike Jon Snow we can’t go on a

life-or-death mission to prove that

climate change exists our battle with

the psychology of climate change is much

harder so why exactly is it so easy to

ignore the crisis that is climate change

simply put climate change is a

combination of everything our brain is

bad at understanding in a lecture at

TEDx psychologist Daniel Gilbert states

we respond to threats that are

intentional immoral imminent and

instantaneous he then goes on to say

that climate change is none of those

things threats that lack

features do not global warming one of

the greatest threats to the future of

our species doesn’t have any of these

properties human beings have a cognitive

bias towards instant gratification and

loss aversion or in other words we tend

to gravitate towards solving problems

that are short-term and easily

understandable like a murder

thus the long term destruction of a

climatic disaster makes it hard for us

to collectively act

it’s amorphous there’s no clear enemy

and there’s no one clear solution as a

result we become apathetic which gives

professor Gilbert reason to say a

psychologist could barely dream up a

better scenario for paralysis how then

can we take collective action in light

of the fact that our brains are

hard-wired to it essentially ignore the

threat of climate change well for one

understanding the way in which we

psychologically approach climate change

is crucial for action but unfortunately

that’s just a first step in order to

successfully rouse ourselves into

climate action maybe we do need to learn

from John snows strategy and Game of

Thrones by showing the world that

climate change or in game of thrones’

case White Walkers are real tangible and

an imminent threat climate change is

caused by a multitude of systemic

problems which require solutions on many

fronts this means finding your own

villains to fight like fossil fuel

companies as Bill McKibben suggests or a

capitalist system as Naomi Klein writes

in her book this changes everything

or maybe we need to constantly address

important stories that demonstrate that

climate change isn’t a problem for the

future

it’s instead a problem for it today

stories like constant sunshine floods in

Miami or damaging sea level rise in

Bangladesh can help people understand

the looming cloud of climate change is

very real and is affecting millions of

people already we share this news

occasionally but it’s often pushed aside

with claims that the science is still

unsettled or we need more debate but

this

decade is going to be warmer than the

last one and the following one will be

still warmer I I agree this Harvard I

think the science is far from settled

Thank You mr. chairman it will take

large transformations along many sectors

in order to truly combat a changing

climate

but finding our own White Walkers is

essential to making climate change a

tangible and immediate threat that our

minds can react to and understand this

video is made possible in part by the

wonderful people who support me on

patreon if you’re interested in helping

me grow this channel head on over to

patreon and pledge a small amount of

money for every video I release in

return I’ll send you gifts like a

handwritten thank you note or in our

changing climate sticker as always if

you like what you just saw share it

around and subscribe thanks so much for

watching and I’ll see you next Friday

