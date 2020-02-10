What is Physics?

—

Mr. Andersen explains the importance of physics as a science. History and virtual examples are used to give the discipline context.

Hi. It’s Mr. Andersen and today I’m going to be talking about physics. Physics

00:10

comes from a greek word physis which just means nature. And so you could argue that

00:15

physics is the oldest science that we have. Because the first time somebody looked up

00:19

at the moon and wondered why the moon goes through its phases, they were doing physics.

00:25

And so it’s been around thousands of years. But it really didn’t become quantified until

00:30

we got to the scientific revolution. One of the big names is Galileo Galilei. Again he

00:35

really was good at using the telescope and made some amazing discoveries as far as space.

00:41

But he also did some studies in mechanics. Or in kinematics. Or how objects move. He

00:47

probably didn’t drop those objects from the Leaning Tower of Pisa. But he did do some

00:53

cool experiments on pendulums. And so let me show you an example of what he did. I’m

00:58

using software called phun. Phun is a physics simulator and it actually is a lot of fun.

01:05

What you can do is build objects. And then you just hit play. And then those objects

01:09

will start to move. And so that’s a simple pendulum. One similar to what Galileo was

01:14

actually studying. And so let me move back for a second. And let me make another pendulum

01:20

over here. And one of the first things he discovered is that when you have two pendulums,

01:26

we’ll say the one on the left and one on the right. And the one on the right has a longer

01:30

length. That one’s actually going to have a longer period. In other words the time it

01:34

takes to swing back and forth. He also found that no matter what the object’s weight is,

01:40

they have the same period. And so he was starting to figure out this idea, at least that all

01:45

objects seem to swing, if not fall at the same rate. So let me get rid of some of these.

01:53

And clear this off. And now we’ll go back and talk a little bit about the next scientist.

01:58

And his name was Isaac Newton. Isaac Newton came up with three theories. Or three laws.

02:06

And you’ve probably learned these before. First one is the idea of inertia. And you

02:10

have maybe heard it this way. That an object at rest tends to stay at rest. An object in

02:15

motion tends to stay in motion. So we call that his first law. His second law could be

02:20

summarized as this. Force equals mass times acceleration. And then the last one is this

02:26

idea that for every action there’s an opposite and equal reaction. And so we call those reaction

02:35

pairs is a good way to say that. As I make that. In other words when I push on a wall,

02:42

a wall is pushing back equally on me. And so let’s jump into the virtual world and take

02:48

a look at how those would work. First of all let me add a ground for just a second. And

02:55

so now I’m going to add, let’s see. Let’s go back. Actually, so let’s add a ground.

03:03

And now let me add an object. So let me rewind for just a second. So if I had a ball like

03:11

this and hit play, that object is going to fall like that. If I rewind it for a second

03:17

and I lose gravity. So there’s no gravity and I hit play. What’s going to happen? Well

03:21

if there’s no gravity and I hit play that object is now at rest and so it’s going to

03:27

stay at rest. Once I add gravity to it, it’s just going to fall. Now if I time it right,

03:35

again I had it bounce. And then I got rid of gravity and it just kept going in that

03:40

direction. If I add gravity again, it’s just going to fall all the way down. And so that’s

03:45

Newton’s First Law. An object in motion stays in motion. An object at rest is going to stay

03:49

at rest. And if you’re paying attention down here, this object is starting to move up because

03:53

I got rid of gravity. So we can make it stick down to the bottom. Okay. What was Newton’s

03:58

second law? Newton’s second law remember is that force is equal to mass times acceleration.

04:08

What does that mean? F=ma. Well it essentially means that if you apply a force to a small

04:15

mass you’re going to get a huge acceleration. Or if you apply a force to a huge mass you’re

04:21

going to get a small acceleration. So let me give you an example of that. Let’s bring

04:25

in a catapult. And so if I bring a catapult in like this, and hit play. Catapult is going

04:32

to throw that object. Oops. I got rid of gravity for a moment. So it’s going to throw that

04:38

object in the other direction like that. Let me rewind that for a second. And so what I

04:43

can do is I could grab this little object right here. And I can change what it’s made

04:49

up of. And so let’s change its mass. And so now let’s not have it be a mass of 60 grams.

04:54

Let’s make its mass be much bigger. Like 1.5 kilograms. So if I throw it again. Uh . . . It’s

05:02

not able to throw it. So again what I’ve done is I’ve increased its mass and so its acceleration

05:08

got slower. Let’s try and find something in the middle. Let’s find a mass that maybe works.

05:13

So something like that. And so that would be Newton’s Second Law. In other words as

05:19

you increase the mass of an object, that object is going to, its acceleration is going to

05:24

drop off. Now one thing you should have seen when we did that is don’t take a look at the

05:29

object this time. But let’s take a look at the catapult. What happens when it . . . did

05:32

you see that? So when the object goes to the right, in this case, then the catapult goes

05:38

in the left. And so that’s Newton’s Third Law of Motion. For every action there’s an

05:42

opposite and equal reaction. Now why did the object go farther than the catapult? That

05:47

goes back to Newton’s Second Law. Well I’m getting into a lot of physics and physics

05:51

that we’ll actually deal with later. But the reason I’m doing all of that is that I want

05:56

you to understand that physics, once we started quantifying it and we came up with these laws,

06:01

it never changed. In other words for the next two hundred years, once we had Newton’s Laws

06:05

of Physics, that was it. And in fact in our book the physics that we cover is just Newtonian

06:12

physics. And so what do I mean by that? Well mechanics. So we’re just talking about one

06:18

specific type or one part of physics. Mechanics and all we understood about mechanics dealt

06:24

with just this box down here. And so if we look at the size of objects. And so right

06:30

here I’m going from size of objects down at the level of an atom. So this would be an

06:35

atom down here, up to the size of a planet up here. So if we go from the very small to

06:43

the very big classical mechanics or Newtonian physics only works if you’re dealing with

06:49

big objects. Like objects the size of me. Or the objects the size of a catapult. But

06:54

when you get down to the level of an atom, it really didn’t make sense. Speed is another

06:59

thing. So if we go from speed where we’re not moving, or moving as fast as a bicycle.

07:03

And then we move up to the speed of light, the rules tend to change as well. And so physics

07:08

is a really broad science. But we didn’t start to understand this until we started to get

07:15

some people. And so Einstein was the first person to start to explain what happens to

07:21

objects, not just swinging on a pendulum but as they start to move really fast. And as

07:25

they move towards the speed of light. And he found some really crazy stuff. Like as

07:29

you start to approach the speed of light, time will actually slow down for you. In other

07:33

words you could travel away from here at the speed of light and come back. And you and

07:37

I are going to be a different age. We also had, this would be Max Plank. But a lot of

07:43

scientists came up with this idea of quantum mechanics. Quantum mechanics is kind of explaining

07:48

what happens at that atomic level. Where we start to get this duality. Where it’s not

07:53

only a particle, these small little objects. But they have properties of waves as well.

07:58

And then finally we have in this last century the arrival of what’s called quantum field

08:03

theory. Again I could put tons of scientists with each of these, but this is Richard Feynman

08:08

who actually is, it’s just fascinating. If you want to be fascinated by a scientist,

08:14

type that into YouTube and you’re going to find some wonderful interviews. But he came

08:18

up with these Feynman diagrams to explain what’s going to happen, not only at a high

08:22

speed, but at the atomic level. And so what I want you to understand is that classical

08:27

mechanics or Newtonian physics are really what we’re going to talk about for a lot of

08:31

the year in physics. But it’s just one thin slice of the pie that is physics. And even

08:37

with that, mechanics is one thin slice of physics. So we’re going to deal a lot with

08:43

kinematics, like acceleration, motion, graphing. But there’s a whole other groups of physics

08:50

in physics called thermodynamics where we deal with things like heat. There’s another

08:55

group where we deal with electromagnetism. So we deal with things like electricity, magnetism

09:00

and light and optics. And so I’m leaving some things off here. Physics also is made up of

09:05

a lot of the idea of this quantum theory and how we move at that small level. And so there’s

09:13

a lot to physics. But what I want you to understand is that physics is simply a way to understand

09:18

our world. And if you understand that, you’ve taken a first step. And so I hope that’s helpful.

