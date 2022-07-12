Decades of Smiles and Laughter and Tears

This morning, I woke up to a Facebook post from my friend Betsy Chasse. As I read it, I nodded knowingly and immediately thought, “Ohhh, this is a writing prompt!” For those who don’t know, Betsy is a talented writer and filmmaker. Her classic, What the Bleep Do We Know? was pivotal in my spiritual development. One thing I love about her is her willingness to take on her beliefs and bare them to the world with radical vulnerability. Today’s post was no exception. She posed this question: “Do you have a photo of yourself from a moment in time when you believed that everything was going to be ok?” She goes on to talk about the twists and turns her life has taken from the 31-year-old she was in a gorgeous photo to the more experienced seasoned woman she is now. I think she’s beautiful at all ages.

My response was: “This was taken when I was in my early 20s at the wedding of friends. I had my whole life ahead of me and while I wasn’t supremely self-confident, I felt invincible. I thought of myself as a hippie child. Now, at 63- one child, two grandchildren, one ectopic pregnancy, a heart attack, widowhood, many relationships, adult orphaning, advanced education, career changes, ministerial ordination, magazine publishing, book authoring, radio show hosting, article writing, celebrity- among them, Dalai Lama (and Betsy Chasse) interviewing, (upcoming TEDx talk) later, I’m still standing. (well, sitting at the moment). As things often come full circle, my hair is almost the same length it was in this photo. The only difference is that it is vividly purple now.”

Our culture tends to idealize youth as a model for beauty. Some of the most exquisite faces have lines and wrinkles embedded in them; well earned from decades of laughter and smiles and tears. These days, this seasoned woman is more intentional in her life than she was when that original picture was taken by a college friend. Her go-with-the-flow attitude served her at times and at others, prevented her from being more disciplined in her work life. If she knew then what I know now, she would have been more focused with follow-through. I chalk it up to undiagnosed ADHD. As I look back, I know it was a product of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) that had me skipping from one activity and project to another, without the meticulous attention to detail I endeavor to apply now. I do thank her for taking the leaps into a life that I would be too frightened to now.

One was Outward Bound which is a wilderness survival course. They are all over the world, but the one I chose was via Dartmouth College and had us traipsing through Maine and New Hampshire for 10 days in January of 1981. Think really cold (40 below at night), blessedly, not blizzard conditions; light snow a few of the days, hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, camping in the wilderness. I had chosen that region because I thought about moving to Vermont after college. I had grown up in South Jersey and attended Glassboro State College, now Rowan University, and idealized the crunchy granola lifestyle I thought awaited me in the Green Mountain State. I figured that if I could survive outdoors in the winter in New England, then certainly, I could survive inside. After 10 days of the aforementioned activity, coming home with frostbite on my fingers, sprained pinkie and ankle, bronchitis, and bruises on my hips from carrying a 50 lb. backpack for 10 days. After hiking up a steep hill, freshly made orange juice was a welcome treat. I can still taste the sunshine. Another powerful memory from the trip was that as we were on the bus returning back to campus to shower (and shower and shower) off 10 days worth of trail grit and grime and sweat, the news came across the radio that the hostages were released in Iran after 444 days. Since we were not in contact with the outside world while out in the wilds, this was welcome news to come home to.

I never moved to Vermont. I stayed in New Jersey for a few years, moved to Pennsylvania in 1985, met my husband in 1986 at a lecture given by Ram Dass, and then to Florida in 1990, only to return with our son who we adopted while we were there, following losing our home to Hurricane Andrew in 1992. I came to realize that I was only one decision away from a whole new life and that every choice we make leads us down the long and winding road to where we are now. I like who I have become, laughter, tears and all. More evolution to follow.

***

