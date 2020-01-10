Get Daily Email
First Steps…

First Steps…

Amongst all the hot takes, the disbelief and the angst the question many of us are asking is what to actually do.

Amongst all the hot takes, the disbelief and the angst the question many of us are asking is what to actually do. I don’t have answers to that question, or rather I have lots of answers and no clarity as to which to choose. An inventory of resources reveals this blog, a substantial, if not massive, social media following on Twitter and some degree of influence associated with that. And money and the network of influence that goes with being moderately affluent and middle class. Not the 1% but definitely the 10%.

This is a list of concrete actions so far and immediate next steps:

Web presence and online:

  • This site now has a LetsEncrypt certificate so // should work and I believe I’ve ironed out the kinks
  • I’ve turned off and removed all Google Analytics scripts
  • What I write here will become more political, what I retweet and post more so
  • TODO: Should I move off Disqus as the commenting platform? Do I need more robust hosting? Should I be using a US host at all?

 

Support

  • Made donations to ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the Southern Policy Law Center
  • TODO: Identify other organisations, particularly in France. Figure out and budget for regular donations
  • Joined the Guardian, subscribed to New York Times
  • TODO: Is there a conservative leaning, continental European, English language media organisation with its own reporting team? Review NYT based on its breadth of reporting and prioritisation.

As per the weekend post, none of this is to claim credit. It’s a return to the original purpose of this blog, which was to think out loud, with the recognition that it is only because I am privileged that that even makes sense. Each of the above represents a first step towards redressing the failure to do things I should have done in the past.

This post was previously published on cameronneylon.net and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Cameron Neylon

This blog contains the thoughts of Cameron Neylon on the technical and social issues involved with ‘Open Research’. Most people would agree Open Research includes freely accessible literature or perhaps making raw data available. Others might think it also involves people working on collaborative documents such as Wikis or the freedom to re-use the published literature or data. At its logical extreme Open Research includes making all the details of what we do freely available as it happens. Many people find this scarey. Some, perhaps a growing number, find it tremendously exciting.

This site is a place for me to think through the technical problems and issues involved in electronically recording our work for publication on the web and the other social and logistical issues that are raised by making the science we do more immediately available and more connected to the world outside the laboratory.

I currently have a position as Professor of Research Communications at the Centre for Culture and Technology at Curtin University. I have previously worked for PLOS, the Open Access publisher and at the Science and Technology Facilities Council UK. Nothing written here should be taken or construed as representative of the views of these or any other organisations.

