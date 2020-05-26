Get Daily Email
Home / Ethics & Values / How Do You Define Politics?

How Do You Define Politics?

Is it about taking sides?

by

Politics is a buzzword bandied about, used to label people and in many ways, divide them into categories. More than ever, we are finding ourselves polarized by events that are in-yo’-face wild. Topics are plentiful, from voter fraud to the way the COVID-19 crisis is being handled, from environmental devastation to families separated at the border and children in detention centers (remember them?)

I recall conversations that sometimes turned to head-butting with my generally Liberal father who voted Democrat all his life as far as I know. We disagreed about whether ‘there is a different code of ethics for men,’ when it comes to standing up for themselves. Putting up dukes and fighting is what he thought was expected. Being a tough Philly street corner kid was the source of some of that belief. He was convinced that if he hadn’t done that, he would have been the target of bullies. That carried over into his belief that war was necessary. I preferred peaceful negotiations. Ironically, although he like watching war movies and tv shows like Combat, Hogan’s Heroes, and McHale’s Navy, one of our father-daughter bonding rituals was watching the anti-war show M*A*S*H. He taught me to be true to my values and to speak out if I saw injustice being done.

All these years later, I use my voice to support the voiceless and disenfranchised. I am a crunchy granola hippie who refers to what I do as activism in the name of peace and social justice. There are some who would say I am too political and should chill a bit since it might alienate people. There are some who would say that my statements are polarizing when they should be unifying.

To be clear, despite how strongly I feel about the current holder of the Oval Office, I will not lower myself to call him or those who align with him, names. I will, instead, raise myself and others up as I remind anyone who cares to hear that who they support speaks volumes about their values.

I can love someone as a fellow human and object to actions that cause harm to others. I don’t hate anyone since it diminishes me and dehumanizes them. I present ideas but can’t force anyone to believe what I do.

I asked friends about their take on the topic:

 

The late great Mary Travers said, ” It’s not politics. It’s ethics…a way to live.”

“No… That’s partisan. I don’t know how I would define it, personally. I think in broad terms. Like, for me politics means stewardship. Does that make sense?”

“From the dictionary 1) “relating to the ideas or strategies of a particular party or group in politics” “That bill is politically motivated” Although I agree the word partisan is more accurate 2) interested in or active in politics.” I am a very political person”. Both have meaning in current context.”

“Political simply means that of one body, sections are formed. It is about division and gaining support toward a section of the whole. Therein lies the conflict, as all sections belong to the same body.”

“No I don’t it define as taking sides. The word political is functional. It is a word that describes the ordering, decision making, and policies of a society. Every country and every place has the political function. That is how people figure out how to live together and how to solve problems. The study of this function is called political science. Most of the disciplines found in a university often can but not necessarily do take some part in political science. Particularly history, economics, philosophy, science, sometimes the humanities as in folklore for example, math and statistics, and of course anthropology, sociology, and psychology.”

” By the way, in those few times when there is a consensus among people it can be the most powerful way of making a political decision. It does not have to involve a government agency or a formal vote. And that is political as well.”

“Poli = “many” Tics = “Blood Sucking Insects”

“To me being political means being aware of issues concerning our governing, the people we elect to those positions, and sharing our thoughts with those in office. It’s not about sides, it’s about involvement.”

“Politics…the divided states of America.”

