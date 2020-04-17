Leadership Wide … But Deep

Leadership is not about being in charge. Leadership is about taking care of those in your charge.

-Simon Sinek

Over 25 years ago I was working on the corporate leadership team in a small, growing

company in the West. Owned by a Fortune 10 corporation, the internal auditors found that one of the corporate officers on the team, a close friend of mine, had been cheating on his expenses.

This executive had a 30-year track record of accomplishment, having created a new concept for the company, and the entire industry, contributing to its rapid growth. He had a national reputation for creativity and disciplined accomplishment.

A hard worker, he was known to be kind, empathetic, supportive of his team and those around him. Yet he had, indeed, cheated the company. We were flabbergasted. Nobody in the company believed it because it was so out of character.

He was told to resign and was gone within a week. He left town in shame not just for himself, but his young family.

What Happened

His career was over.

What happened? At the time nobody cared to find out. Later it was discovered that he had been suffering from extreme anxiety and depression, having begun a regimen of antidepressants creating a phenomenon known as hypomania which may have been a contributing factor.

The company’s corporate parent, known as an innovator in EAP programs, did not explore this man’s situation. There is no excuse ever for cheating on expenses but surely someone with this kind of record might have been given a second chance; at the very least, some understanding.

Leadership Must Be Deeper than its Width

‘Wide Leadership’ is an obvious responsibility for many of us in every industry, non-profit and government. This kind of leadership creates the individual and corporate accomplishments that contribute to our society.

But let’s look under the surface where real leadership is critical. Have we taken the time and care to look at the depth of a kind of authentic, personal leadership to know that the people we lead sometimes have very real problems- many times personal problems- that, once dealt with, cannot just retain their commitment and expertise, but bring real growth to the individual and the their organizations?

As a Leader You Must Care

I work in a leadership position with fire departments. It’s an inexplicable honor, and one I have sought all my life.

Some years ago, starting out as a leader in the fire service as fire commissioner I was responsible for the safety of every citizen. The responsibility for our fire fighters and their families was at least as important as those of the citizens we protected. Fire fighters have different sets of problems, especially psychological, than others in the community. Think about the things they see daily? Many are so horrible they deny explanation. I know. I’ve seen them. As a leader their problems are my problems- from the chief to the first-year rookie, especially and including their families.

In any organization if we think enough of a person to recruit him/her and especially if they demonstrate a track record of excellence, don’t we owe them the kindness to understand their issues and extend ourselves to try to retain them? Certainly, it makes economic sense.

We Are All ‘Walking Wounded’

There is not a person on this earth who doesn’t have some personal issue, many times, psychological trauma. Some more than others. As leaders it’s our responsibility to do all within our power to support and protect the members of our team. It’s good for business and society. As a leader isn’t that part of the ‘depth’ of your responsibility? Where do you rate in this area? We talk about leadership on the line. This is the line. Think about it.

*Do you know each of the people you lead to understand who he/she is, not just what he/she does?

*Is your door open at any time to focus on the personal problems your people might have if they wish to share them? HR, many times, is not the answer.

Be a Servant Leader

Your desire and action to take the time to understand the people you lead individually and as a team, if nothing else, can contribute to clarity and, possibly, greater contribution to your organization. The reason why is because people recognize your understanding of each person on your team. If you care, they care. Servant leadership is leadership.

The Rest of the Story…

What happened to that young executive who ‘resigned?’ The last time I spoke with him, he joined a global company in a different industry that dwarfed the firm he left. Starting at the bottom, he was promoted to a mid- level position in five years with a team that welcomed him and his creative contributions. Ten years later he was a global leader in his area of the company with a reputation for innovation, creativity and results- known as an empathetic, honest and caring leader. He was lucky. He evidently took the bitter lesson he learned to heart.

Take the time to know and care for your people. They’ll take care of you if you take care of them first. True leadership requires nothing less than your empathetic best. It’s one of the bravest things you can do.

—

***

Photo: Shutterstock