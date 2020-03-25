Leading With Compassion

Tension is an opportunity for growth. When there is a feeling of discomfort, it immediately identifies where we need to work. Cyndi Otteson is someone who has embraced this tension and used it to cultivate a legacy of growth, change, and community empowerment.

As a mother, a successful businesswoman, and a non-profit leader, her campaign to become the first councilwoman for Los Angeles City Council District 14 is rooted in reasons that reach deeper than career politics and into the heart of her community.

When I learned about Cyndi’s mission to disrupt the status quo at City Hall by running a 100% clean money campaign, my first question for her was: “What kind of a battle are you facing here?” What she shared in response, opened my eyes to the truth and the real work that needs to be done.

This episode is not about politics, it’s about parenthood and the silent sacrifices we make for our children’s future. It’s about the real cost of what it takes to create lasting change and the courage required to lead with compassion.

