We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Ethics & Values / Leading With Compassion

Leading With Compassion

The Own Your Truth Podcast: Embracing tension and used it to cultivate growth, change, and community empowerment.

by

Tension is an opportunity for growth. When there is a feeling of discomfort, it immediately identifies where we need to work. Cyndi Otteson is someone who has embraced this tension and used it to cultivate a legacy of growth, change, and community empowerment.

As a mother, a successful businesswoman, and a non-profit leader, her campaign to become the first councilwoman for Los Angeles City Council District 14 is rooted in reasons that reach deeper than career politics and into the heart of her community.

When I learned about Cyndi’s mission to disrupt the status quo at City Hall by running a 100% clean money campaign, my first question for her was: “What kind of a battle are you facing here?” What she shared in response, opened my eyes to the truth and the real work that needs to be done.

This episode is not about politics, it’s about parenthood and the silent sacrifices we make for our children’s future. It’s about the real cost of what it takes to create lasting change and the courage required to lead with compassion.

This post was previously published on Own Your Truth Podcast and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Ken Cervera

Ken Cervera is the host of the Own Your Truth Podcast, and the Director of Wellness for Mind Health Institute, Pasadena. With over four years of clinical experience in mental health, he has played a vital role in the successful integration of movement, mindfulness, and nutrition as part of a collaborative treatment model for anxiety, ADHD, and depression. As the host of Own Your Truth, his mission is to create an archive of inspiration for people to connect and share their stories of resilience, fear, vulnerability, trauma, and growth. e-mail: [email protected], or Instagram @ownyourtruthpodcast

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

