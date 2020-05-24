Sometimes Waves

By Charity Grant

Sometimes I’ll get a random wave of sadness and don’t know what’s wrong

The emptiness just takes over, and I feel it for so long …

Numb is the best way to describe it

And I do try to hide it

But it takes over me

Slowly then all at once

I start to think of what it may be

But why does that even matter,

Because whatever the reason is it’ll just come and go again

Depression? I don’t think so, but I’m no doctor to tell

As long as my mother doesn’t suspect anything then all is well

But she wouldn’t notice anyways

Too many things to take care of

My father wouldn’t notice either

Too busy in his own

Or at work

Or intoxicated

But what do I know,

I’m only 17

Too young for this

Too young for that

But old enough to experience the pain of abandonment

The pain of heartbreak

The pain of losing the only person who knows you inside and out

To have them to never want to speak to you again

But that’s life, right?

Some people have it harder than me

So I shouldn’t stress, I have it easy

But growing up in this family I feel as if I have me

Mental health, what’s that?

Anxiety, never heard of it.

Depression, that’s only for white people.

Sometimes I forget I couldn’t possibly be depressed

Since I’m black

But what do I know is I’m no doctor

But what I do know is I can’t keep holding it all in

I need help

But maybe it’s not so bad

I mean, I’ve seen it worse

And I’m able to point it out in others

So I couldn’t possibly be a part of it

But maybe those counseling sessions did help….

Nah,

They didn’t

Just cried

And talked about the pettiness of high school drama

I just want to be fixed

But to be fixed you have to be broken

And I couldn’t possibly be broken

Look at me!

Who would even know these are the thoughts that come to mind late at night

Maybe it’s sleep

Maybe it’s just hunger or thirst or fatigue

But whatever it is I hope it stops

Because I can’t keep up with the wave

And I this is the last time

But I know it won’t be…

10:47

I’m okay now

For now

Music helped me out this time

And it usually does

Just turn on a song that had no meaning at all

Good beat

Good hype

Explicit lyrics

Bye bye wave I’m all right

But then what?

Do I just wait for your return?

I know it’s coming

It’s not like this every day

Can’t remember the last wave

But I know I had one

It’s not my period

So what is it?

Oh well,

I’ll be fine anyway, just a wave

And waves past

they come in slow

But full of force

Crashing against the shore and waiting to take anything under with them

But soon after

They return back

Slowly as they came

And for a few moments, there is peace

Until the next wave

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

@popstheclub and on Facebook Visit Popstheclub , or find them on Twitterand on

Discover what POPS the Club is all about.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Essence of POPS the Club.

All it Takes is One Teacher.

The Day My Life Changed.

I’m Not the Only One

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

stock photo ID: 1738535819