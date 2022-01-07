What Kind of Life Do You Want?

Life as we’ve known it is about to be challenged. Each of us will have to make a choice.

My friend lived in Germany as a child, under Hitler’s autocratic rule. Like Texas’s new abortion law that allows citizens to “call out” those seeking an abortion for a potential $10,000 payout, Hitler told German people to report on anyone speaking out against his regime or not following his edict. This was the test case for the former president’s use of social media. Federal aid was doled out to only the states which supported him and extolled his followers to unite in undermining the 2020 election and inciting the January 6 insurrection against the vote.

Sorry, I got sidetracked.

I asked my friend, “What was the biggest difference between living in Germany then and living in the U.S. now?”

Her smile disappeared. Without hesitation, she said, “The silence. Nobody made a sound. Not’ inside, Not outside. Not to anyone. The fear of a friend or family member reporting you to the Gestapo was ever-present and paralyzing.” Then, her smile returned. “Today, I go outside and hear voices all around me. Children laughing, crying, squealing, shouting, and talking. Adults talking on their phones, laughing, voices humming in conversation, and breakout exclamations.”

I thought of all the 2020 U.S. poll workers and election officials who have gone silent. The followers of the former president threatened them. As a result, they either resigned or have been replaced. Another test. The threat is real and present.

In an autocracy, besides silence, we can forget about free and guaranteed voting, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press; or freedom for the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”1 In fact, we can expect an autocratic leader to scrap the constitution and remove the checks and balances that were meant to ensure the well-being of the population.

The big secret is out. Autocratic leaders lie, calling it their truth, and, when in power, they make it everyone’s truth. Their supporters believe they will be spared from all oppressions. This, despite history’s truth that power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. A God-like fervor takes hold of the absolute ruler. Everybody is subject to his/her moods, whims, and desires. The rule of law becomes the rule of one. No one is exempt. Every decision is based on “what have you done for me lately?”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Can anyone imagine a silent America, pandemic not with standing? If we, the people, do not insist on a free and fair election as the law of the land, our future will be in the hands of the Autocrats who will not respond nor tolerate the will of the people, nor will the administration allow any criticism, nor will they allow those who threaten the government to roam free. Think Russia, China, Hungary, Brazil, and Turkey as examples. Those who speak their mind, speak from a prison cell or the grave.

So, I ask again. What kind of life do you want? For yourself. Your children? Grandchildren? I am aware the answers depend on your perspective based on privilege, gender, religion, job, health, and finances. The one thing that, in a democracy, is not dependent on your life experience is voting – “regardless of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”2

Of course, there is a catch. Climate Change induced extreme weather challenges life, as we know it. In an autocracy, you can forget any aid for regions deemed decimated by the Leader if they do not directly contribute substantial cash or power. Neither will an autocracy do anything to abate the factors contributing to the rising world temperatures.

It’s true and discouraging that Republican state legislatures are or have forced laws and gerrymandered districts. It is all over the news. Worse is that 35% of eligible voters did not vote in 2020. According to Wikipedia, that’s 82 million eligible people This silent majority

Anarchy and lawlessness will not provide the cohesiveness this country needs to overcome the many crises we face. Autocracy not only avoids cohesiveness, but it also exists only to empower, politically and financially, the leader. In both cases, Anarchy and Autocracy, the needs of the people are never addressed.

It is only in a democratic government, by and for the people, that every person can claim their freedoms. The Right To Vote guarantees this. To remain silent is to undermine democracy and guarantee a government that will ignore 98% of the people.

This is the perfect time to let your voice be heard. Support the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 . VOTE in all elections from school to town to state to federal to support truth, democracy, and the right to fight for your rights. Of the 240 million people eligible to vote in 2020, only 158 million submitted ballots. Over one-third, 82 million people did nothing. Their votes can make a difference.

The key to democracy is a fair and guaranteed right VOTE, and that every individual’s vote is counted and not subjected to partisan adjustments. It is only in a democratic government, by and for the people, where people can claim their freedoms. To vote guarantees this. democracy, is to guarantee a government that will not function to meet the ongoing and immediate needs of 98% of the population.

Support the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021

VOTE in all elections from school to town to state to federal elections. Support truth, democracy, and the right to fight for your freedoms and rights.

The key to democracy is informed VOTING.

1Democracy — a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives; control of an organization or group by the majority of its members. Freedoms defined by the Bill of Rights 1791 – 1st amendment — Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

2Bill of rights 1792 — The Fifteenth Amendment (Amendment XV) to the United States Constitution prohibits the federal government and each state from denying or abridging a citizen’s right to vote “on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” It was ratified on February 3, 1870, as the third and last of the Reconstruction …

3Anarchy is a society being freely constituted without authorities or a governing body. It may also refer to a society or group of people that entirely — a state of lawlessness or political disorder.

4Autocracy — a country, state, or society governed by one person with absolute power – a dominating rule or control.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash