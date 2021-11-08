When was the last time you did something for the first time?

Do you remember the feelings that you had when you did that thing for the first time?

Were the feelings leading up to doing it scary and, in some cases, overwhelming?

There is a kind of magic that happens when we do things for the first time. When we come up with something that we want to do for the first time, often it is in a moment of excitement. That excitement suspends our thought process until we realize the terror that might come with doing that thing for the first time.

The feelings that we have on the front side of getting ready to do something for the first time often keep us from doing the very thing we were excited about in the first place.

Getting our feelings and thoughts in alignment for most of us is a massive challenge and one that might take a considerable amount of time. The time in between having the idea to do something for the first time and doing it is filled with feelings and thoughts that might keep us from doing it.

I have found that when I have an idea about doing something for the first time, I am best served by focusing on the feelings and thoughts that will come with completing the thing for the first time. The end has the motivation that I need to get over the beginning hurdles.

I met a woman in the 1990s who spoke at a leadership conference with about 500 people in attendance; her focus was on motivating her audiences to do something for the first time. Part of her message included doing as many first-time things as you can handle; she suggested it would make us feel younger.

Her talk has stuck with me for more than 30 years and has become a habit. I look for the opportunity to do things for the first time in my life with zeal and gusto.

I have learned to get in touch with the feelings that will come with completing the first-time thing.

She demonstrated for the audience something she had done for the first time well into her 70s; she tap danced for us on stage. She got a standing ovation for her short dance routine. The look on her face locked it in for me; she smiled gleefully.

I have found that three things show up when I do something for the first time.

1. My sense of curiosity is more robust than my sense of doom and gloom. I ask lots of questions about what I am about to do for the first time.

2. My confidence increases when I leave my comfort zone and do something that surprises me and those in my life.

3. My awareness of my world expands when I am willing to do something new and exciting. Getting out of the routine and predictability is rewarded.

I think about my first times and reflect on the before and after feelings and thoughts.

I think about my first days at a new job and all of the excitement that comes with starting a new career journey. The possibilities and opportunities seem limitless when we show up for a new position on the first day.

I am amazed when I think about the first time I was interviewed for a podcast. I had the proverbial butterflies in my tummy until the podcast started; the confidence I gained gave way to my being on many more podcasts and radio shows.

I am astonished when I think about the first time I wrote and published a book. I had no idea what I had committed to when I decided to write my first book; I now know the back work that makes a book land in the #1 spot in Amazon, and I am proud of all of the books I have written.

What would be the impact of doing more things for the first time in your life?

Might you be more Curious, Courageous, and Confident

With much gratitude…

