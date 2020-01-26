Why You Should Volunteer During a Disaster

Have you ever staffed a shelter, delivered sandbags or built homes to replace those destroyed in a flood? If the answer is no, why not? Perhaps you’ve never been close enough to such a situation to help the cause, but if you can aid people in the wake of a disaster, you should.

Helping others recover and rebuild after a disaster has a meaningful impact not only for the victims but also for you. It can be an uplifting and positive experience.

It Feels Good to Give Back

Volunteering is one of the biggest self-esteem boosts you can get. You’ll be able to see the good your work is doing right before your eyes, and that’s not something most professions can provide. It gives you a sense of purpose, helps you set an example for others, and has even been shown to contribute to a longer, healthier lifespan.

You’ll Make New Connections

Just because you arrive as a volunteer doesn’t mean you can’t expand your business skills through the work you do. You might learn a valuable new skill, or have the opportunity to network with like-minded people. You could come away with a new business mentor, a client or a good friend that remains close long after your volunteer experience is over. The bonds you form doing good work can last a lifetime.

It Teaches the Value of Sacrifice

Sometimes the world can feel like a very “eye-for-an-eye” kind of place. In truth, we have all benefitted from someone else’s sacrifice, and it feels good to be on the other side of that transaction. There’s a valuable lesson to be learned in seeing how we can make small sacrifices for the good of our fellow humans.

Your Skills Are Needed

You might not realize how important your contribution is until you get to work. While it can seem like volunteer efforts are always carried out, there is still a need. Showing up to help stop flooding, ensure families are properly prepared for foul weather with food, water, and fuel, or reconnect families with loved ones who were forced into a shelter is important work. Not every operation receives the same number of volunteers. If you don’t show up, that might mean one less job gets done.

It’s a Fun, Physical Change of Pace

If you sit behind a desk all day, volunteering might be the ideal way to get out and see the world. You can enjoy a break from work and get active. Part of the reason volunteering is associated with a longer lifespan is that it incorporates physical activity into your everyday routine. That’s a healthy habit many people who are sedentary at work can’t enjoy.

Volunteering Benefits Everyone

You might think of volunteering as something people do because they’re bored or ready to retire. However, it’s much more than that, and your contribution can make just as big an impact on your life as it can others. If you’ve not yet had the chance to help, reach out to your local volunteer group, church, school, FEMA chapter or the Red Cross. When you get involved, you’re doing good for yourself as well as others.

