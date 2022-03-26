Get Daily Email
Ethics & Values / Win Together

Win Together

Community is everything.

by Leave a Comment

The people around you matter. They will ultimately determine how much you’ll grow and how successful and happy you’ll allow yourself to become. Community is everything.

Ask the people around you everyday these questions 30 days in a row:

  • How can I help you today?
  • How can I make your life easier?
  • Is there anything I can do to take burden off of your shoulders?

You’ll learn several things…

The right people will not allow you to assume and carry their burden just because you asked. They respect you too much.
The right people will allow you to help them in a way that does you no harm. They recognize that relationships are for mutual benefit, and they want your life to be joyful, too.
The people who REALLY love you will start asking these questions back. They have your best interest in mind, too.
Try it and see. Do this with family, friends, and even strangers.

Then execute the most important step:

Reassess your network and grow healthier relationships with those who are in it for mutual gain, not just themselves. Blood doesn’t matter. Obligation is not honorable. Self-centeredness is self-centeredness regardless of the fluid flowing in your veins. If 1+1 doesn’t equal 3, reconsider your time, energy, or financial investment in them.

Life is growth, not self-sacrifice.

It’s ok to win together, always.

A Simple Exercise for Creating Success

Grab a pen and paper and create two lists.

List one: write down the people in your life you who deeply believe in you and encourage you toward your dreams. Then, reflect on why there aren’t more.

List two: write down the names of the people who provide resistance and fuel doubt in your life and business. Then reflect on why anyone is on this list. Why have any on that list?

Obligation, a shared history, and blood are not solid answers. Increase your champions and eliminate your resistance, and watch an entirely new life emerge.

The Happy Millionaire Mastermind is Waiting for You

I have built the Happy Millionaire Mastermind group of successful business owners who want to achieve more success and happiness in their lives. They are looking for time freedom, financial freedom, and freedom to be themselves, and they are finding it with the help of others in this group of their peers.

It’s time to find your tribe of leaders. Are you the right fit for the Happy Millionaire Mastermind? I invite you to apply and see. Our tribe of leaders meet weekly to learn together, and are committed to supporting each other and holding each other accountable for significance and leadership. If this is a fit, I commit to you that it will be the best move you’ve ever made.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on LIVESOULOUT.COM.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

