11 Reasons You Need to Make a Will

Making a will is an important part of financial and estate planning, but it’s something that many people put off. Here are ten key reasons why you need to make a will, even if you think you don’t have many assets or your affairs are straightforward.

1. Protect Your Family

Having a will in place ensures your assets are distributed according to your wishes after you pass away. This provides protection for your spouse and children and avoids disputes between family members. Without a will, your estate would be split based on intestacy laws, which may not be what you want. Having a clear plan helps prevent unnecessary stress and potential conflict for those left behind.

2. Provide for Loved Ones as Intended

One of the main motivations for writing a will is to make financial provision for loved ones and dependents as you wish. You can specify exactly how you want your assets split, and name beneficiaries for particular items or sums of money. This includes providing for a spouse or partner, children, other relatives, friends, or charities you want to support. Having a will gives you peace of mind that your loved ones will be provided for according to your intentions.

3. Choose Guardians for Children

If you have young children, having a will is vital for nominating legal guardians in case of your death. This ensures someone you trust will be responsible for raising your children, rather than leaving it for the courts to decide. You can also set up trusts in your will to provide for your children financially. Making guardianship arrangements gives you control over your children’s future and care if the worst were to happen.

4. Avoid Intestacy

If you die without a valid will in place, you are said to have died “intestate”. In such cases, your estate will be distributed according to intestacy laws rather than your personal wishes. The rules vary but assets typically pass to blood relatives in a set order – first spouses, then children, parents, siblings etc. The law also sets out how possessions and property are divided. Few people would want to leave this decision to chance when it’s easy to make a will and exert more control.

5. Minimise Inheritance Tax

Writing a carefully structured will can help minimise the amount of inheritance tax due when assets are passed on. This is done through effective estate planning strategies such as gifting, establishing trusts, and making charitable bequests. Your solicitor can advise on legitimate ways to structure your estate to reduce tax liabilities for beneficiaries. Taking time to plan this while you are alive is far more tax efficient than simply leaving it to intestacy rules.

6. Plan for Business Assets

If you own a business or hold significant business assets, succession planning is crucial. A will allows you to put legal measures in place to smoothly transfer ownership and management when you die. You can create continuity for partners, shareholders, and employees. Issues like outstanding taxes, loans, supplier contracts, and the disposal or transfer of the business can all be planned for. Without a will, the fate of a business upon an owner’s death can be uncertain.

7. Appoint Executors

When making a will, you must appoint one or more trusted individuals to act as your executors after your death. Their role is to administer your estate which includes carrying out your wishes according to the terms of your will. This involves tasks like obtaining probate, valuing assets, paying debts, and distributing inheritance. Choosing reliable executors is essential to ensure your will is enacted properly. Discuss the role with those you wish to nominate before finalising your will.

8. Document Funeral Wishes

Your will also provide a way to outline your preferences for end-of-life arrangements like your funeral and burial or cremation. This includes important factors like the location and type of service. You can also specify links to any prepaid funeral plans you have made. Documenting these wishes clearly removes doubt for loved ones at a difficult time and helps ensure your preferences are adhered to.

9. Gain Peace of Mind

Ultimately, the process of making a legally valid will gives you great peace of mind that you have planned properly for the future and protected your family. Once your will is safely stored and executors are informed of their role, you no longer have to worry about the distribution of your estate. Instead of leaving things to chance, you have taken sensible steps to look after your assets and your loved ones’ interests after you die. Most people find the process of making a will simpler than expected when they discuss it with someone experienced like P.A. Duffy & Co. Solicitors.

10. Disinherit Someone If Desired

A will allows you to intentionally exclude someone from inheriting your assets if you wish. For example, you may want to disinherit an estranged family member that you are no longer in contact with, like an adult child you’ve had a major falling out with. Or you may have a relative that you are not very close with, like a distant cousin or nephew, that you don’t intend to leave any assets to. Without specifically excluding them in the will, they may still be eligible for a portion of your estate under intestacy laws. Having a clear will avoids any confusion and ensures your assets go to those you want to provide for, not unwelcome claimants.

11. Avoid Family Disputes

Having an unambiguous, legally binding will helps avoid potential conflict between family members over inheritance matters after your death. Disputes can quickly escalate when assets are not clearly distributed in a will, causing rifts between relatives. Unclear wishes open the door for some people to try and claim more than they are entitled to. A transparent will makes your intentions clear so there is less room for disagreement or claims of unfair treatment. Appointing neutral executors you trust, and specifying exactly how you want to divide your estate right down to specific personal items, leaves little uncertainty about your wishes. This significantly reduces the likelihood of disputes that could permanently damage family relationships.

The day you write your will is a day you can tick off your to-do list with the satisfaction of having your affairs in order. Don’t delay–make an appointment with a solicitor and get your will written, so you can gain the peace of mind you and your family deserve.

