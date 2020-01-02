15 Best Handmade Gift Ideas

—

A gift is said to be an expression of love from one person to another (platonic, fraternal, or romantic love). When you decide to give a handmade gift to somebody important to you, you are sending them a message that they are worth the time that you spent in creating that gift. But even if you don’t personally have the time or skill needed to create gift items for your loved ones, you can still go online or to the market nearest to you to procure them. The world of handmade gifts has come a long way, and there are many reputed companies online like SIMCS Handicrafts that specialize in producing the finest handcrafted products. But that’s not even all; some of them also offer free shipping on all their orders, which means that your handmade gift item can get delivered to your loved one anytime and anywhere. Let us now examine some of the best handmade gifts you could give your loved ones. Some of them are made by SIMCS. They include:

1. Wooden Candle Holder

I know you don’t just want to give gifts, instead you desire to give something special. To that end, the stained wooden block candle holders rank atop of this list. A way to light up the world of your loved ones, this unique piece allows one to stand and display candles of just about any shape and size. Short, long, bold, thin, used, the different hole sizes drilled into the block make this the perfect gift. Don’t worry, you can even Do-It-Yourself. You only need a block of wooden material, and a tool to drill the perfectly crafted holes. But you need not worry if you think you haven’t got the skills, SIMCS has got you covered with their set of decorative candle accessories.

2. Customized Decorative Signs

Customized/Personalized wall decor for kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms make for truly creative gifts. Choose a phrase – especially something you know the gift receiver would cherish – and add images to go with it, and boom, you have your carefully crafted handmade gift.

3. Glittering Mugs

Do you have a best friend or family member who loves sparkles? All that glitters are not gold surely, but when you dip a coffee mug into colored glitters, like gold, yellow or purple color, your loved one is sure going to feel golden as they sip their early morning tea or coffee.

4. Birthstone Bracelet

You can create a bracelet that’s simple, cute, and adorable. All you need to look for are birthstone beads to incorporate into the jewelry for a personal touch.

5. Designed and Painted Wooden Bowls

You can enhance the beauty of a wooden bowl with small painted designs. These bowls are great for nuts and appetizers. Then, consider polka dots, stripes, and flowers for your patterns.

6. Fabric Tote bag

You can sow a tote bag for carrying books, magazines, or crafts. Tote bag is the new fashion trend for students. Choose a fabric that suits the style of the person you’re gifting it to.

7. Fancy Cupcakes

Can a handmade gift list be complete without cupcakes? In my opinion, I don’t think so. Make a batch of vanilla or chocolate cupcakes and decorate them in style. Fresh Goji berries, whipped cream, and syrup make for delicious toppings.

8. Passport Holder

Ever seen one of these? They are very beautiful as they could be made with different materials such as leather, cotton and even wood! Make traveling for your brother or coworker a little more fun. Make a leather passport holder that they can take all over the world.

9. Knitted Scarf

Knitted scarves can be worn in spring, fall, and winter. Create one using a knitting loom in a color of yarn that will match a range of outfits such as black.

10. Photo Frame

You can make this gift for your loved ones and give them a place to store all their lovely memories. Make a unique picture frame where many photos can be hung.

11. Headband/Bandanas

If you are not a seamstress, do not worry. You can still make stretchy headbands from fabric scraps using a simple pattern. These hair accessories are always beautiful and can be worn for workouts or Saturday morning brunches.

12. Colored Vases

Get a vase and paint it with thick stripes of varying colors. Then, add fresh blooms for a complete gift that makes for stunning interior or exterior decoration.

13. Dove Nest Necklace

With just a little jewelry wires and glass beads, you can create a necklace that resembles a dove’s nest. But why, dove? Some may quip. Well, doves are homely, gentle, and peaceful, which is a true reflection of love, and affection towards the person you intend sending the gifts to. You can also incorporate a birthstone or pearl to the mix to create a necklace that’s truly special.

14. Striped Carpet

You can get and enhance a simple carpet or rug by painting stripes from end to end. Make it form an accent or complimentary piece to a living room or bedroom.

15. Travel Pillows

Create personalized travel pillows with colored fabric to gift your traveling friend. But be sure to pick a fun pattern and pair it with a more neutral tone for a complete look.

These are just a few handmade gift ideas; if you love to see and purchase many more creative gift ideas, then you’d better check out SIMCS’s website now.

