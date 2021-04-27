5 Most Stylish Necklaces for Men in 2021

—

Men’s necklaces continue to become more and more popular in 2021. While there are all types of necklaces available, chain necklaces are taking over the market with an endless variety. So, you can make your fashion statement with these necklaces alone.

Chain necklaces not only add class to your outfit but also make you look effortless and timeless. If you know the correct chain necklace for yourself according to your style, then you can rock it with any and every outfit that you wear and look amazing every time too!

Types of Chain Necklaces

Different chain necklaces vary depending on contrasting chain designs and the pattern of the chain itself. These different designs can add that extra oomph to your fit. So, let’s take a look at some of the most stylish chain necklaces available for men.

Rope Chain Necklaces

Starting with the classics we have rope chain necklaces. These, as the name suggests, have small links that exist in a spiral-like pattern, forming the shape of a rope. These types of chains are worn by all kinds of men with different styles. You’ll find rope chain necklaces on both businessmen and rappers so really, it doesn’t get any more diverse than this.

These chains are also well known for their strength and so if you have a memorable pendant or any kind of pendant that you would simply like with your chain, then you wouldn’t have to worry about pairing a rope chain with it.

Curb Chain Necklaces

Another one of the absolute classics is the curb chain necklace. This is one of the simplest designs you can go for when choosing a necklace and that is one of the major reasons why it is a classic and worn by many.

The best thing about a simple chain necklace other than being beautiful is how it can be worn on any occasion with any outfit. You wouldn’t have to worry about what outfit you’re wearing when you can simply pair a curb chain necklace with anything at all.

Thick Chain Necklaces

These chain necklaces are mostly worn when you want your chain to be flashy. The general rule with chain necklaces is that the thicker the chain, the flashier it is. This is why more subtle chains like the curb chain are thinner. So as the name suggests, these chain necklaces will truly catch the eye and an amazing example of one of its many designs is a Franco chain.

Figaro Chain Necklaces

These men’s necklaces were highly in fashion during the ’90s and 2021 has brought them back more popular than ever. This intriguing design is also a classic and is one that proves to be an everyday necklace for many men.

Rolo Chain Necklaces

Another very stylish chain necklace is the Rolo chain. If you’re more inclined towards thinner chains then you’ll want to check this one out. It’s simple, elegant and just beautiful; one of the most stylish necklaces out there.

Conclusion

Conclusively, there is a vast variety of stylish necklaces that you can choose from that can help in completing your true style.

—

This content is brought to you by Hannah Madison.

Photo: Shutterstock