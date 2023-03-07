5 Ways COVID-19 Is Still Affecting the World

—

The COVID-19 pandemic changed our world forever. People have been trying to pick up the pieces and move forward in this new normal, but the virus is still affecting folks’ daily lives in so many ways.

The nature of people’s jobs has changed. Some people work remotely permanently, and others are forced to figure out how to return to the office. COVID-19 testing is still sparse in some areas, leading to frustration and confusion.

We’ll talk about how the pandemic is still raging all this time later and how we can try to persevere. We’ll give you tips and advice on overcoming some of your personal and financial issues that are still perpetuated by the pandemic. Always talk to a medical professional if you want the most verified information on the virus and its variants.

#1 – Deciding On Masking

To mask or not to mask is one of the most important questions with the virus nowadays. Most of the mandates on masking and social distancing have gone away in the U.S. This means many people have had to figure out how they feel about this decision on a personal level and decide what is best for them and their families.

If you have immunodeficiencies or a compromised immune system, you may still want to take all of the precautions you have had for over two years. People around you may feel fine going without masking or social distancing, but you should do what feels most safe and comfortable to you.

Every person should talk to their doctor and figure out what is the best way to handle masks and distancing. It is a matter of choice in most areas now, and we should be supportive of our neighbors’ decisions.

Social distancing is another issue. Whether the virus is surging or not, hopefully, the pandemic has taught people to give others personal space. If people around you in the store don’t want to stand one foot in front of others in line, give them space. There is nothing wrong with respecting others’ feelings about safety.

#2 – Finding COVID-19 Test Kits

It is smart and safe to always test for COVID-19 when you feel sick. This could be the way of the world for the foreseeable future.

Check with your local pharmacy about the availability of their kits before you get sick. This way, you are prepared and ready to take the test when the time comes. If you find yourself sick and without a test, you might have to go the old-fashioned 2020 way of going to a testing center or your doctor.

The wait times at these locations are sometimes not the most convenient. Try to schedule at your earliest convenience, and don’t spread your germs to others while you’re waiting to get tested.

Try going on the post office website and ordering tests. The federal government has sent out millions of tests by request in the mail in recent months. It does take a few weeks to get them after ordering, so be prompt and get online soon to ask for testing.

#3 – The Remote Work Conundrum

During the height of the pandemic, many people had to adjust to the changes in remote work . Not everyone could find an office space at home to do their job. Others were distracted by the sound of their kids playing in the background.

As people got settled into their new roles at home, the pandemic restrictions started to ease up. Many companies asked their employees to return to their jobs right when they were getting used to their new way of life. This has created an interesting predicament for both employers and employees.

Over two years later, many people have learned they shouldn’t be forced to come into the office for a job that can be done from home. If you have a boss that is forcing the issue, talk respectfully about how you can accommodate them by working hybrid. This splitting of time between remote and on-site is the perfect solution to this issue.

Unfortunately, some corporations may not want to work out these issues with their employees. They found out who was expendable during the pandemic, and mass layoffs were a huge economic consequence of the pandemic.

On the bright side, remote workers save money by not commuting, including an average of $97 a month on gas.

Some people who lost their jobs may have found joy and opportunity in pursuing other careers they never imagined were possible. Entrepreneurial ventures and side hustles have taken off like crazy and are sure to continue in the future.

#4 – Grocery Stores Still Have Supply Issues

Because of the number of people who panic-bought supplies at the beginning of the pandemic, some businesses still have problems recovering their inventory. Now that workers and delivery people have also lost their jobs, some stores continue to have a hard time stocking their shelves.

It seems there is never a day at the grocery store when you don’t have trouble finding something on your list. The way to solve this problem is to get creative in how you buy supplies. Buying online through non-traditional grocery stores, like Amazon, is a great way to overcome these problems as a consumer.

#5 – Trauma From Losing a Loved One

Trauma is something everyone has to overcome at their own pace. If you lost a loved one or a friend to the virus, there is no way to get rid of this pain. Even over two years later, some folks are losing their lives to the coronavirus.

You should talk to a therapist or mental health professional if you are still struggling with grief from losing a loved one to the virus. Try to do everything you can to honor the person’s memory while also persevering through these tough times by not dwelling on the past.

Overcoming the COVID-19 Pandemic

The pandemic may have begun years ago, but it still affects daily life factors. From grocery shortages to remote work, the effects of COVID-19 may still be seen for many years to come. But, if we all try to remember to look out for each other, the pandemic can be overcome.

Shawn Laib writes and researches for the insurance comparison site, Clearsurance.com . He wants to help people manage their finances and personal lives during the pandemic.

