Eating clean doesn’t have to be complicated. With more consumers demanding transparency from food companies, it’s easier than ever to find products with short, simple ingredient lists, if you know where to look. Clean-label products are foods with simple, comprehensible ingredient lists and little to no artificial additives. However, finding truly clean products can be difficult when walking down crowded grocery aisles full of deceptively labeled items. But with a bit of know-how, you can see through the marketing hype and truly decipher what goes into the products you buy.

In this article, we’ll explore five straightforward tips to find clean-label items whether online or in-store. From scrutinizing nutrition labels to consulting expert lists, to opting for certified organic products, we’ll outline some actionable tips to filter out overly processed fare and fill your fridge and pantry with wholesome, nourishing foods.

5 Ways to Find Clean Label Products

Here are 5 ways to find clean-label products for your kitchen when shopping.

1. Read ingredient labels:

When looking for clean-label products, start by reading the ingredient label. Look for products that have a short list of ingredients, with the majority of those ingredients being recognizable and easy to pronounce. For example, a clean-label tomato sauce should only contain tomatoes, herbs, and spices, while a non-clean-label tomato sauce may include added sugars, preservatives, and artificial flavors. It’s important to note that ingredients are listed in order of quantity, so the first few ingredients are the most important ones to pay attention to.

2. Look for certifications:

Certifications can provide a good indication that a product meets certain standards for being clean label. For example, the USDA Organic Certification ensures that a product is made with at least 95% organic ingredients, while the Non-GMO Project Verified Certification guarantees that a product is free from genetically modified organisms. Other certifications to look for include Certified Humane, Fair Trade Certified, and Certified B Corporation.

3. Avoid artificial ingredients:

Clean-label products should be free from artificial ingredients, such as artificial sweeteners, colors, and flavors. Instead, look for products that use natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, and natural flavors like herbs and spices. For example, a clean-label soda may use real fruit juices and natural sweeteners, while a non-clean-label soda may use high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors.

4. Research brands:

Do some research on the brands you buy from. Look for brands that prioritize clean-label ingredients and have a commitment to sustainability and transparency. Brands that disclose information about their supply chain and ingredient sourcing, such as using non-GMO and sustainably grown ingredients, demonstrate a commitment to clean, simple products. This transparency signals a focus on high quality over convenience.

5. Shop locally:

Unprocessed foods like whole fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, and whole grains contain just one ingredient – themselves. They are the ultimate clean-label choices. Shopping at your local farmers’ market or co-op is a great way to find unprocessed foods that are free of additives. Local farmers often use organic or sustainable farming practices and have fewer additives in their products.

Switching to Clean Label Products For an Improved and Healthier Diet

Incorporating clean-label products into your diet can have numerous health benefits. Improved digestion, lower risk of chronic diseases, and better overall health. So why not make the switch to clean label today? By making informed choices about the products you consume, you can take a step towards a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable future.

This content is brought to you by Hubert Dwight

iStockPhoto