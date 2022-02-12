—

A few years back, the Internet was going crazy over the theoretical appeal of the “Dad Bod.” This meant that some people were admitting they found men with a little more fat and less muscle to actually be more attractive. However, the craze quickly faded, and the standards of beauty for men returned to their default settings. As a result, men are once again expected to have rock-hard abs and a toned body to qualify as sexy.

Naturally, you shouldn’t push yourself to try to fit into society’s definitions of “attractive.” However, you may have personal reasons for wanting to lose the “Dad Bod” and get into better shape. So, in today’s post, we are going to look at 5 ways to lose the “Dad Bod” fat.

Reduce Sugar In Your Diet

Sugar and sugar substitutes are some of the leading causes of obesity and weight issues in the world. Unfortunately, this means that the extra belly fat you may be dealing with could be attributed to the desserts, sugary snacks, or soft drinks that you consume. So, the first step toward burning the extra fat is minimizing the amount of unnecessary sugar in your diet.

Consider Non-Invasive Lipo

Not everyone is ready or willing to go under the knife just to lose some extra weight. In fact, it is not even needed in most cases. Fortunately, technology has advanced to the point that you now have the ability to enjoy the benefits of liposuction, without the risks of invasive surgery. For example, lipo injections are one of the most recent trends that show very promising results.

Start Counting Calories

In addition to cutting out sugar, the best way to lose weight is to make sure that there is a calorie deficit in your diet. While counting calories can be a pain, it can also help you understand exactly how much you consume with every single bite of food. This way, you can start cutting out foods that have excessive calories and focus on foods that are better for your body.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Do Muscle-Building Exercises

Part of what defines the “Dad Bod” is a lack of definition. In other words, your body appears to have more fat than muscle, which can make it look soft and shapeless. The only way to counteract this effect is to hit the gym with muscle-building exercises. Even if you prefer to exercise at home, you can build and tone muscles using traditional practices like push-ups, pull-ups, and sit-ups.

Remember to Include Some Cardio

Cardio exercise ensures that you are actually burning more calories than you are taking in. Without some form of cardio like running or swimming, it can be extremely difficult to create a calorie deficit without cutting your diet down to dangerous levels. So, do your best to fit in at least an hour or two of cardio per week to help shed those extra pounds.

—

This content is brought to you by Wahab Ullah.

iStockPhoto