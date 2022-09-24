6 Essentials for Hiking Through a Forest

—

Hiking in the city, the mountains, and the forests are all different types of experiences. They all have pros and cons, and some people will prefer one over the others. If forests are your thing, you need to be well prepared and ensure you enjoy your adventure.

If you’re not fully prepared, you might face issues that will give you a hard time, and you might even get hurt, injured, or struggle to get to the end of the route. Instead of experiencing these problems and the risk of potential injuries, you should know how to equip yourself with the right items.

In this article, we will share a list of things you need to do and have to be sure that you’re not risking anything and that you have a great time hiking through the forests. Keep reading if you want to learn more about this nature adventure, and be perfectly ready for it.

1. Compass or a smartwatch

When you’re in the forest, you’re surrounded by tall trees, which often make orienting impossible. Of course, if you walk long enough, you’ll surely come out on higher grounds where you can see where you are, but why risk moving in the wrong direction and locating yourself when it’s too late?

Instead, you should have a compass that will show you where you need to go. A modern solution for the compass is owning a smartwatch that instantly shows the sides of the world. Even most ordinary smartphones will do the job, as apps handle this issue quickly.

2. Flashlight

Another thing tall trees will do in the forest creates a feeling of darkness. The leaves are so dense in some parts that they entirely block the sun from entering the forest’s depths. Some areas are dark, and you need a flashlight to see where you’re going.

Always carry a professional flashlight with you because this may literally save your life. Get yourself one of the Ledlenser flashlights that have proven to be fantastic. Don’t rely on your smartphone’s light because, in these situations, you need something to illuminate the area properly.

3. Boots or protective shoes

When you’re going through the woods, all sorts of animals and insects threaten you. If it is summer, you can be sure that snakes are lurking around. They disguise themselves so greatly that you have no way to notice them sometimes before it’s too late.

Stepping on a venomous snake will most certainly result in a bite. You won’t get hurt if you wear thick boots or protective sports shoes. Snakes have sharp teeth but are not strong enough to get through the leather. The same goes for numerous insects, like spiders, scorpions, etc.

4. Mosquito repellent

Another summer essential, and in some parts of the world, an all-year-round essential – mosquito repellent. Walking through the woods, you should know that this is a perfect place for some mosquitoes. They love the humid dark place and will try to get some food when they see you approach.

Some areas of the world have mosquitos that transmit deadly diseases, and you can’t risk this happening to you. Even if you know that the mosquitoes in the particular forest are not deadly, why risk getting a bite and feeling itching for a long time? Get the repellent and enjoy the trip.

5. First aid kit

If something unexpected happens, you need to be sure that you’re protected. You may twist an ankle, get a nasty cut, or a snake may still bite you. These are all situations when you need help, and there’s no one around to help in the forest.

A first aid kit may be just enough to protect yourself. Carry some antivenom inside and the rest of the standard items. The first aid kit is essential for any trip, and it is mandatory in the forest, where it is dark and inaccessible from the air.

6. A knife

The knife will get you out of many problems. Depending on the forest type, you might want to get through an area that is deeply covered in leaves and branches. We’re not talking about having a hike through the jungle, but many forests have rich vegetation.

The knife will help you get through the thick layers and even protect you in case of a wild animal attack. A knife may be the difference between getting home alive. Of course, this rarely happens, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Conclusion

These few points and safety tips are enough to tell you what to do before taking off on your hiking adventure through a forest. We didn’t mention any mandatory equipment needed for the trip, but we focused on the safety items. Have the things on this list, and you’ll do great.

