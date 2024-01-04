7 Astonishing Facts About Moving Homes

—

Whether it was for the sake of better education, a fresh start, career growth, family reasons or lifestyle change, every one of us has shifted from city A to city B at some point in our life.

If this is your first time moving out, we have some interesting details on the relocating process that can give you beneficial insights and lighten up your mood.

So, sit back, leave those boxes unpacked for a while and read on.

1. The Average American Moves at least 11 times

Americans are known for their mobility and we have statistics to prove that. They move across the country due to work-related issues, lifestyle changes, family reasons and to save on the cost of living.

On average, Americans move at least 11 times in their lifetime. People in this category are young minds who want to experience new things or retired people who wish to settle in some peaceful place.

2. There Are About 7000 Moving Companies In The US

With Americans moving in large numbers, it is not surprising that there are businesses to support them in this journey. US has around 7000 moving companies that help people pack their belongings and efficiently deliver them to their new address.

Given so many choices, you must take your time before selecting the company you want to move forward with at the time of relocation.

While selecting an interstate mover , you must read reviews, compare pricing, consider insurance and ask if they provide custom services. Having the support of the movers will ensure a smooth transition.

3. It Takes At Least 6 Hours To Move

The average time one takes to move is six hours. Shocking? Well, it requires time to pack everything you bought to decorate your old house.

Packing stuff, loading it in a truck, driving the vehicle to the destination and then unloading the boxes is no doubt time-consuming.

Before taking up the task of packing and moving, ensure you have plenty of snacks and good speakers to keep you energetic and relaxed throughout the process.

4. Moving Is Considered As The Most Stressful Activity

Moving to a new city can be exciting, but it comes with challenges. In fact, moving is considered one of the most stressful journeys one goes through.

It takes mental and physical strength to cope with the moving process. For instance, if you are doing a job, you take off, fill out application forms, pack stuff, load and unload the luggage, take care of your kids and redecorate a house.

5. The Most Popular Day To Move Is Friday

People working in corporate wait for Friday to hang out with friends, but people planning to move prefer Friday as they get two days off to move and arrange things at their new house.

Shifting on Friday allows a smoother transition. It also gives you time to relax before a hectic Monday at the office.

6. Not Everyone Moves Because Of Work Related Issues

A common misconception is that people mostly move to get better job opportunities. While it is true that career growth is the reason why people prefer changing location, other reasons also compel people to make the decision.

Family reasons also contribute majorly to the relocating decision. Pregnant couples move to a bigger apartment, older ones tend to shift to a smaller house once their children leave and those who want to live near their extended family relocate to the same neighborhood.

Apart from job and family reasons, there are many other factors like military and government relations, education, safety concerns, etc.

7. Most People Move In Summer Or Spring

In the US, it’s so cold during winter to even step outside, let alone shift. Hence, summer and spring become popular as the calm weather condition makes relocating less complicated.

Additionally, during this period, the school year also gets over, meaning the graduates move back to their homes or relocate to a different city to work.

Conclusion

To conclude, moving homes is a complex process with many interesting facts. From the reasons for moving to the unloading process, every step makes the experience worth remembering. As you step towards this memorable journey, ensure you take movers’ help to shove stress off your shoulders.

This content is brought to you by Himanshu Agarwal

