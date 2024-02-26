8 Situations That Require a Personal Injury Lawyer in El Paso

After an accident or injury, you might wonder if you should get in touch with a personal injury attorney. Whether you caused the accident or were the victim, getting an attorney to represent you is usually the right move.

1. Cases Involving Serious Injuries

Serious injuries often mean bigger medical bills and a longer recovery period. This can mean missing a lot of work, which is tough for anyone.

In these serious cases, insurance companies pay extra attention. Insurance companies want to avoid compensating you fully and often look for reasons to pay you less or nothing.

A skilled attorney knows how to talk to insurance companies and ensure you get what you deserve.

2. You Are Being Blamed

In Texas, there’s a rule called “modified comparative fault” used in personal injury cases. This rule means that if you are partly to blame for the accident, you can’t get the full amount of money for your injuries. Instead, the amount you get is reduced by how much the accident was your fault.

Insurance companies often use this rule to their advantage. They might try to make it seem like you were more to blame than you really were so they can pay you less. Insurance adjusters are skilled at getting people to say things that might sound like they admit fault, even if they don’t mean to.

That’s why it’s imperative to be careful about what you say to insurance adjusters. Even better, let a personal injury lawyer handle the talking for you.

3. Cases Involving Permanent Disabilities or Impairments

When an injury leads to a permanent disability or impairment, it’s a big deal. This could mean you need long-term medical care and help with daily tasks. You also might not be able to enjoy life as you once did. Your disability or impairment might even affect your ability to work and earn money in the future.

A personal injury lawyer can bring in experts like doctors, economists, and people who understand jobs and injuries. These experts can give their opinions to show just how much your injury will affect your life and work. This helps to make sure insurance companies take your needs seriously and don’t try to pay less than you deserve.

4. Multiple Parties to Blame

Sometimes, more than one person or group might be responsible for what happened to you. At-fault parties might start blaming each other while trying not to accept responsibility. This can leave you stuck in the middle, fighting with several groups to get the help you need.

A personal injury attorney can help you understand who should pay for your injuries and how much. It’s a complicated process, but a lawyer can make it much easier for you to get the compensation you deserve.

5. Government Entities

Suing a government entity is different because they have special protections called sovereign immunity. But you can still sue and recover compensation for certain types of negligence.

Fighting a case against a government agency means you’re up against their significant resources. You need a personal injury lawyer with the experience and resources to handle the immense challenge.

6. An Insurance Company Denies Your Claim

An insurance company may deny your claim for many reasons. An adjuster may say the policy doesn’t cover what happened, it expired, or you failed to provide information.

A personal injury lawyer can negotiate with the insurance company. If that doesn’t work, your attorney can sue the person who caused your injury. But remember, there are time limits for filing a lawsuit, so it’s essential to act quickly.

7. The Party Who Caused Your Injury Is Out-of-State

It can become complicated when the person or company responsible for your injury is in another state. However, a good personal injury lawyer knows how to handle this. Your attorney should be prepared to deal with out-of-state defendants and hold any at-fault parties accountable. Working with a skilled injury attorney can make matters simpler for you.

8. Cases Involving Complex Personal Injury Matters

Some personal injury cases are just more complex, like those involving medical mistakes, faulty products, accidents on property, or wrongful death.

In these tough cases, you really need a personal injury lawyer who knows the ins and outs of these complex areas. Your attorney should handle the tricky issues and help guide you through the process.

Your Situation May Require an El Paso Personal Injury Lawyer

The stakes are too high in a personal injury case to handle it alone. You can focus on getting better with the help of a lawyer instead of fighting with the insurance company. Contacting a seasoned El Paso personal injury attorney can help make a challenging situation more manageable.

