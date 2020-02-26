About Our Peace

Halloween, just as any other celebration, comes and goes, but it also leaves something significant in our soul. We can’t help but wonder why and recall how.

All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day are basically for reminding us to preserve the precious memories by looking into our mind. I wonder, how much bettering effort do we put into our money-and success-oriented world? I do not talk about the productions here – even if they are also important – I mean, let’s just evaluate the importance of our gestures. How do we connect with others and our surroundings? How do you get on with the neighbour, the butcher or the postman? I think there is a lot of progress we still need to make. Chasing success takes a toll on our core relationships. The solution would be so easy, however. If we would appreciate each other more than we love chasing success and money, we would all live in peace.

Let’s keep that in our mind! And if everyone would just give a little more smiles and affections to the others, the whole world would be a better place.

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: iStock