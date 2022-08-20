Avoiding Drug Interactions

—

Drug interactions occur when substances like beverages and foods disturb the drug’s action mechanism. These interactions can be intimidating to anybody who takes medications frequently, but there are ways to manage them.

Pharmacogenomics is a modern pharmacology stream that studies human variations to know how their bodies react to different medications. Drugs with a tiny therapeutic index and particular diseases like epilepsy are more prone to these diseases.

Even though most interactions are not life-threatening, mixing several medications can cause fatal consequences. Medical officers are well trained to predict and review drug interactions, and you can also use online tools to determine the risk. Below we discuss how to avoid drug interactions.

1. Communicate Often

You are advised to inform your pharmacist whenever you start or stop taking certain medications, including vitamins and supplements. Also, ensure you have an updated list you will share with these officers when starting a new dose.

Read your medication prescription whenever you get a new refill to ensure you are familiar with all the changes, and contact your doctor when you know you are at risk of getting an interaction.

2. Research Yourself

Individuals are advised to use online consumer-friendly and reliable interaction tools to know more about these medications. You can also call your pharmacists if you need help on a certain thing. The Drug checker explains every drug’s interaction level and the disease conditions.

3. Keep All prescriptions in One Pharmacy.

Doctors can conduct regular drug interactions with patients who keep all prescriptions in one pharmacy. It will help to consult your pharmacist and communicate before starting new medications. Your doctor should also double-check whether your medications have interactions.

4. Take Beverage and Food Interactions Seriously

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Your doctor might enquire about particular drinks or foods you take before taking a test. The most popular items involved in these interactions include those rich in vitamin K. Juices like grapevines are common for altering blood levels in some drugs.

Remember, not all medications cause interactions, and your doctor will inform you how to avoid them. Socially-used drugs like alcohol or caffeine react harshly with other drugs. Other drugs like albuterol have a stimulant effect and can interfere with sleep when mixed with caffeine.

It also increases the heart rate, which harms people with heart diseases. Alcohol leads to drowsiness when used with other sedation-causing drugs. It should also not be used with opioid painkillers since an individual can experience depression.

5. Avoid Taking Somebody Else’s Medication

Doctors prescribe medications specifically for sick people, and you should avoid taking somebody else’s. These medications are given depending on age , height, and weight. Kindly avoid taking medication that is not yours because no doctor is involved to handle a potential interaction.

Lastly, you are advised to follow all recommendations from your doctor to avoid drug interactions.

Final Thoughts

Drug interactions are popular but not life-threatening . Fortunately, there are different ways to avoid them, and the above article has discussed a few. Feel free to contact us for more information.

—

This content is brought to you by Meghna Deshraj

iStockPhoto