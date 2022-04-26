Backyard Chicken Coops; Types and Uses

—

Chicken coops are necessary to keep your hen flock safe. Animals just like humans need a home. A home is a place where we stay, live, and are comfortable, just like us, animals and birds need a home to stay and grow. After buying chicks you might wonder where to put them?

It is indeed not an easy task to manage the chickens if there is no proper place. You can use your backyard to build a shelter for them. Moreover, wild animals like cats, eagles, and snakes are always on the hunt for chickens. Therefore, a chicken coop should be there to save and protect your chicken family.

To save you from further headaches about your chickens we have picked the best types of chicken coops for you. Click My chicken coop to buy according to your need.

Let’s have a look:

There are various types of chicken coops. However, we have picked the three main categories after analyzing the DIY ideas of professional farmers.

Stationary coops:

These coops are fixed in a place. You can construct them in your backyard. These are normally constructed using wood planks. Moreover, if we consider the DIY projects of farmers, most of them use recycling material to build them. For example, an already existing shed is being modified using wood planks, cement and steel structure, etc. The best thing about stationary coops is that they are budget-friendly. Though these coops maybe not be that durable. But to maintain a low budget they play a vital role. You can increase the reliability of stationary coops by doing regular maintenance on the coops.

Movable Chicken coop:

As the name suggests, these coops are not fixed in a place. They are also known as tractor coops. These coops do not actually have a tractor attached to them. But they are made moveable and adjustable by the use of wheels. Commonly, the coop is made of a large steel net with a solid base that is attached to moveable tires. The tires help to take your chickens anywhere with you. You can attach the small tractor to your car and keep your chicken away from destroying your clean car. It helps to change the environment of your chickens as well. Moreover, a moveable home for your chicken family is easy to clean and maintain.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Semi-stationary coops:

These coops are considered the best due to their semi permanence factor. You can move these coops, take them with you as well or change the place, unlike stationary coops that are fixed. These are made of wood planks and steel net. They are available in various sizes. You can build them yourself or buy them at reasonable rates. With the change of season, you have to change the place of your chicken coops so that your chickens can stay safe and healthy. Semi-stationary coops play an important role to keep your chicken from getting cold or get any sort of flue.

According to your budget and the number of chickens, you can decide which coop to go for.

—

This content is brought to you by Andrea Mario.

Shutterstock