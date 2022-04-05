Growing up I was always defying the odds. I’ve always been into taking care of myself to the best my ability. I have always wondered how people could be so full anger, sadness, hatred, etc. As far as we know we only live once. We should enjoy life as it unfolds. The older I get the more interested I am on how the mind works. I always had a passion for helping people. I believe I was put on this planet to show people that no matter how hard things get, you have a choice to be happy.
I used to worry about everything. My health, the future, you name it. I remember when I was younger laying in bed with a zillion thoughts going though my mind. Since I started my mindfulness journey I can honestly say I don’t worry that much. That’s not to say I don’t think about stuff. Being present has helped me recognize that thoughts are just thoughts and it’s how we react to them that matters.
My thoughts on meditation is that there is no wrong way to meditate. As long as if you are fully present in the world moment to moment, you are meditating. My personal practice is normally to give thanks to the universe because everything is truly amazing.
Your website is called Be Present Lifestyle. It reminds me of the Ram Dass invitation to ‘Be Here Now’. Why is presence important?
Photo credit: Bryan Kelly