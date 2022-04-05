Be Present

I met Bryan Kelly as he attended a workshop I offered a few weeks back, called If Not Now, When? How to Call in a Life Of Your Dreams and Desires. Because the Awaken Your Soul Expo at which I spoke was virtual, I was only able to see his face in the tiny Zoom boxes we have become accustomed to in the past few years. Even so, he was able to project a radiance born of resilience. Bryan was the most active participant in the workshop, answering questions I posed to those who attended and making some inquiries of his own. I was blown away when I heard a bit of his life story. According to his website, he was “born with a very rare disorder called Propionic Acidemia, which is a genetic disorder in which the body is unable to process certain parts of protein and lipids (fats) properly. It is classified as an Organic Acid Disorder, which is a condition that leads to an abnormal build up of particular acids known as “Organic Acids”.

Much of his childhood was spent in hospitals and he was told by well meaning doctors that he would never walk or talk following a stroke. He proved them wrong in grand style. It took hard work, perseverance, and luck, per his description, to bounce back and thrive. He attributes mindfulness and meditation as a door that helped him live a full, rich life. The t-shirt in the picture above reflects Bryan’s attitude.

Please share a bit about you so readers can get to know the person behind the world changing work you do.

Growing up I was always defying the odds. I’ve always been into taking care of myself to the best my ability. I have always wondered how people could be so full anger, sadness, hatred, etc. As far as we know we only live once. We should enjoy life as it unfolds. The older I get the more interested I am on how the mind works. I always had a passion for helping people. I believe I was put on this planet to show people that no matter how hard things get, you have a choice to be happy.

You are more than a survivor of medical conditions, you are a thriver. What helps you to remain resilient in the face of those circumstances?

I used to worry about everything. My health, the future, you name it. I remember when I was younger laying in bed with a zillion thoughts going though my mind. Since I started my mindfulness journey I can honestly say I don’t worry that much. That’s not to say I don’t think about stuff. Being present has helped me recognize that thoughts are just thoughts and it’s how we react to them that matters.

What is mindfulness and how can it make a difference in people’s lives?

Mindfulness is the conscious attempt to live in the present moment. Having the ability to become aware of your thoughts, emotions and surroundings in a non-judgmental way. Accepting that things are the way they are.

Is meditation but one tool under the auspices of mindfulness?

Yes. Meditation is but an act of practicing mindfulness. Being able to bring that practice into daily tasks such as taking a shower and doing dishes which is where the true beauty arises.

There are many schools of thought and meditative modalities. How would you describe yours?

My thoughts on meditation is that there is no wrong way to meditate. As long as if you are fully present in the world moment to moment, you are meditating. My personal practice is normally to give thanks to the universe because everything is truly amazing. Your website is called Be Present Lifestyle. It reminds me of the Ram Dass invitation to 'Be Here Now'. Why is presence important?

Presence is important because we often dwell on the past or worry about the future so much that we miss the little things in life. Most of the time the now is great but we our minds are elsewhere.

How can we make time daily to engage in some form of meditation?

Many people believe we need to have a lot of time to meditate, That’s simply not the case. As little as five minutes a day has proven to have done wonders. The best part is that you don’t even necessarily have to sit down to meditate. Walking or doing some yoga poses can be a great way to become present.

How does mindfulness benefit children? Imagine if we had been exposed to it in our childhoods.

Mindfulness can be incredibly beneficial to kids. Teaching our kids to recognize and understand their thoughts and emotions can help significantly with stress and anxiety.

Is nature healing for you?