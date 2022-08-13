Building Your Case by Using an Official Crash Report

—

In the past few years, car crashes have increased staggeringly. The official reports obtained after a crash are essential to your case and should not be ignored for any reason. Without them, you may have a difficult time proving the extent of damage or who was at fault. This can also mean a difference of thousands of dollars in your auto insurance rate.

What Is a Crash Report?

The police report of the crash will be created by the officers responding to the scene. The report includes details related to the traffic accident, including:

Statements from those involved in the collision

Witness statements

The name and contact information of those involved

The time and location of the crash

A drawn diagram of the crash

Opinions about the cause of the accident

The Importance of a Driver’s Statement

A driver’s statement is a great way to help your case. This part of your official crash report will detail what occurred in your vehicle around the time of the crash.

Describe everything that happened and any injuries you sustained from the accident. When talking to the police officer try to stay calm and give clear answers. Although emotions might be running high, it helps to stay objective. If you are having trouble calming down, you can try some breathing exercises or other relaxation techniques to help you release tension.

Do not assume blame for what happened, and do not directly blame the other driver either. Liability will be determined in later proceedings.

Witnesses Statements

If there were any witnesses, their statements can be a valuable addition to the crash report and your case. The more witnesses can corroborate your version of events, the stronger your stance will be. It is best to record statements as soon as possible after the event, as memories can fade in time.

Property Damage

The property damage portion of your official crash report is not something you want to ignore. The report will document the type and location of the damage to the vehicles involved in the incident. Other property damage might also be included.

If you are concerned about whether or not an insurance company will make a fair settlement offer, contact an attorney who is well-versed in filing lawsuits against insurance companies. With proper representation, you’ll have a better chance of securing fair compensation for the damages suffered from the crash.

Establishing Fault for the Car Accident

If you wish to pursue legal action after a car accident, it is crucial to identify the liable party. However, this might be difficult, as multiple parties can be responsible for a crash. While the other driver tends to be the main culprit, the fault may lie with the vehicle manufacturer, the other driver’s employer, or other entities.

For example, if you were involved in an accident with a FedEx truck , you may have to pursue compensation from the company. This means going up against their resources. You should not pursue cases like this without legal representation. A lawyer can help you build a compelling case against the firm or any other liable party.

How an Official Crash Report Can Help Your Case

The greatest value of the crash report lies in the fact that it establishes a link between the car accident and the damages. Furthermore, it also prevents others from making false claims about the collision.

Although the police report typically can’t be used in court, the officers who responded to the crash scene and created the report can testify. If they testify, the officers would rely heavily on the official crash report. All in all, such a testimony can be highly valuable for your case.

Final Thoughts

If you have been in an auto accident, you must protect yourself if the other party is not forthcoming about what happened or who was at fault. Filing a police report is a great way to ensure that the correct information backs up your story and will help you build your case.

