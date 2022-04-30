Can Spring Cleaning Can Boost Your Mental Health?

—

Spring has sprung and it’s time to tidy up and conquer the clutter, so you can enter the season with a new outlook. Spring cleaning is a task that you might not look forward to, but if you do it, you’ll feel mentally clearer and less stressed. Spring cleaning does more than clear the junk out. It can enhance your mental health and clarity. Spring cleaning can be good for the soul!

The months of December and January see many people dealing with mild depression and anxiety, otherwise known as the post-holiday blues. While not everyone experiences this, a number of things can trigger it. The lack of daylight, having to return to work after an extended period off, family dramas, and a lack of sunlight can contribute, among other things.

Spring cleaning can help you clear those blues. Here are some ways a deep spring cleaning can boost your mental health. Having a clean home can also set the foundation for other healthy habits, like eating better and getting more exercise.

Cleaning the clutter gives a sense of accomplishment

If you’ve been putting off cleaning your space because it feels daunting, you might feel a huge sense of accomplishment once you complete the finish. Completing the task will give you a greater sense of self-confidence and you can enjoy the fruits of your labors – a clean, organized space where you can relax and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea.

It’s important to note that cleaning and tidying up is not the same thing. To get the most out of spring cleaning, tackle a deep clean instead of just picking things up off the floor or throwing stray clothes into a pile on your bed. The physical act of scrubbing, dusting, or sweeping can help release endorphins that elevate your mood and make you feel good.

You’ll be more productive

A cluttered space makes it difficult to concentrate and focus. By removing unnecessary items, it’s easier to focus on the task at hand and complete tasks more efficiently. Studies show that physical clutter causes stress because you’re constantly distracted by the mess in your peripheral vision.

You might also discover you feel more creative once the excess clutter is gone. It’s hard to think creatively or originally when clutter blocks your eyes. Don’t be surprised if your productivity skyrockets too!

It’s easier to relax in a clean home

The quality of your living environment plays a major role in how you feel mentally. Research shows people have more trouble sleeping in a cluttered bedroom and eat more when they live and eat in a cluttered kitchen. A clean, peaceful home is restful for your mind. It’s hard to relax when you can’t find a clean spot on the couch!

Spring cleaning is a chance to do something good – donate!

Spring cleaning is the perfect time to clear out old items and give them to charity. Donating items is also a way to eliminate the guilt that comes from throwing away items you no longer need. You’re doing something good for someone else and giving some of your clutter a new home. You can reach out to a local charity or search for one that will pick up donations from your home.

Spring cleaning might improve your physical health

When you give your home a deep clean, it removes dust, dander, and mold that can trigger allergies, asthma, or other health problems. Plus, spring cleaning requires lots of body movements – squats and bending over to pick things up. So, you’re getting exercise too! That’s the best form of multi-tasking – getting fitter while you declutter.

Tips for Conquering Spring Cleaning

1) Focus on one area at a time.

2) Start in the smallest space first, like a bathroom or closet. This will give you some immediate gratification, which makes it easier to tackle those bigger areas later. Big areas such as the garage or yard, consider hiring a residential junk removal service for larger items like debris, broken hot tubs, or piled-up materials.

3) Don’t get distracted by the past or future; stay in the present and do what needs to be done for now. If items have value that you don’t have space for, sell them, or move them to storage. Hire a professional mover , if necessary, they’ll lift everything for you.

4) Set reasonable goals and deadlines for each project, then stick with them (even if it means taking more than one weekend).

5) Reward yourself when you accomplish your goals. Do something special like taking a short vacation or staycation or booking a day at a spa.

The Bottom Line

Spring cleaning is more than simply decluttering and sprucing up your home. It’s a chance to change your mindset and channel negative feelings into something positive that makes you feel better about yourself and your life. Ready to get started?

