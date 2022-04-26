Candle Making Hints and Techniques

—

When you first begin your adventure into candle-making, you have the idea that it is simple. After all, it’s simply wax, a wick, and a mold. Then you start doing your research, and you realize that it’s not as simple as you imagined it would be.

You’re probably here because you’re in the “research phase” of your new adventure, or you’ve already made a batch or two that didn’t turn out the way you planned. You’ve come to the correct site if you’re seeking candle making advice!

Making candles is a sort of art. You can’t hurry it, and you seldom get it right the first time. It will be different for everyone, depending on how detailed you are with your intended outcome, which is just fine. There is no “one way” to do it, and there are various candle tactics you may utilize when you ultimately make a few modifications to your kit formulae to suit your tastes. Remember that candles may be quite personal. Every candle maker has a different style or taste, based on how you want your candle and candle lights to look. You may always begin with a “starting kit” that includes explicit instructions and pre-measured components, and then tweak it as you learn more. Here are ten candle-making tips and tricks for any candle maker.

It’s alright to make a mistake

When their first batch of candles does not turn out as intended, many new candle manufacturers get upset or disillusioned. You may believe you’re not cut out for this or that the melted wax and supplies are a waste, but don’t worry! It’s alright to make mistakes on your first few attempts since that’s how you actually learn and grasp the nature of the materials you’re utilizing. You will appreciate finding your new craft if you trust the process.

The nice part about candles is that you can always re-melt your wax melts and “reformulate” them by adding more of your raw ingredients and then experimenting on how to enhance your candle. There are several methods to repurpose your “failed batch” so that it does not go to waste. Here’s one of several “pro candle suggestions” we have to offer. You may use it as house décor or to flavor your next batch of candles. How? Have you ever come across mosaic candles or candle crafts? Melt the wax, paint it, and make something creative with it!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Patience and practice

As previously said, creating your perfect candle requires time, work, and the proper equipment and supplies. To avoid being disheartened, whether you’re producing coconut wax candles or scented candles, you must practice and recreate your recipe as you see fit. Be patient and keep practicing until you get the desired level of quality.

Make notes

Candle-making is a journey, and you’ll want to track your progress, particularly after you’ve begun developing your recipe. Your candle notebook will help you keep track of your progress, what works and what doesn’t, the wax melts or recipe you used every batch, and the results you obtain when you test burn to see how well your candle glows. Take note of the dates and times, the kind and percentage of wax you used, the type and percentage of fragrance oils you used, the wick and glass size, the mold you used, and the temperature at which you added these additional materials.

—

This content is brought to you by Patricia Brown.

iStockPhoto