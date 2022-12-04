Common Hiking Injuries

—

Going into the great outdoors means leaving the comfort of your home. With all the good sides of spending time in nature, there are a few threats that everyone enjoying outdoor activities must know, from dangers from wildlife to not paying attention to your body’s signals.

Although injuries and deaths caused by wildlife are almost zero, you still must be aware that while being in nature, you’re visiting the animal’s home and not the other way around. Be respectful, and they’ll treat you well.

More significant issues when hiking, mountaineering, biking, or running in the wilderness are those happening to our own bodies. Physical activities come with various challenges, and you must know what they are and how to treat them. Keep reading to see the most common ones.

Athlete’s foot

This is a common issue for so many people, especially those who need time to figure out what shoes for hiking will best fit their feet. An athlete’s foot is a painful fungal disease that will make you limp if it gets serious. It’s a fungus that finds refuge in sweaty feet rubbing inside tight shoes.

Many athletes struggle with it, thus the name. The solution is simple, but it takes a while to solve it. Apply some Canesten until the infection is gone. When you don’t feel the pain, and there’s no visible problem, find more comfortable shoes and be sure to feel comfortable while walking.

Dehydration

Water is essential for athletes and people visiting nature. Being physically active means sweating, and compensating for the loss is essential if you want to stay healthy. Having low levels of water inside your body is called dehydration and is the cause of serious problems.

The worst-case scenario is losing consciousness and fainting. If you’re in the middle of nowhere, especially without someone around to help, this may end fatally. Always carry a bottle of water that may be enough for one trip. Also, avoid salty and sweet foods that drain you and make you thirstier.

Sunburn

Walking through nature in the summer means you’re in danger from the sun’s rays. They can seriously affect your skin, and you may even risk skin cancer if you’re not careful. The more common problem that comes with summer hiking is getting sunburn.

While hiking, you don’t notice the sun burning your skin. You realize when it is too late. This is when your skin starts itching, hurts, and becomes dry. To prevent this, you need to apply sunscreen before going anywhere. If it is too late, you’ll need one of the many solutions that treat burned skin.

Sprains

All nature adventurers will walk, run, or bike on uneven grounds. You need to adjust your feet to this terrain, but sometimes only a small negligence may cause a sprain. Your ankles are the first to suffer in these moments, and your adventure is over if it happens.

You’ll need to safely go back and sometimes wait weeks until the problem is gone. To prevent sprains from happening, you will need to wear the perfect hiking boots. Also, some stretching and exercising are wise to practice before heading off. Keeping your body flexible is mandatory for outdoor adventures.

Blisters

Aside from the fungus we mentioned above, a common issue in athletes and adventurers is the ordinary blister we get from the same issue. Blisters happen on your feet when you keep pressuring the same spot.

There’s no other way to solve this but to wait for it to pass, and prevention is the same as we talked about the athlete’s foot. You need to have perfect shoes and socks, and make sure your feet are comfortable. However, first-time hikers will most certainly face this issue as their feet need to adjust to new shoes and more demanding activity.

Getting a cut from the surrounding

With nature being unpredictable, you can never know if you will fall, cut, or bruise yourself. No matter how much you’re paying attention, getting a bruise or a cut when having a trip in nature is like a stamp that proves you’ve been on an adventure.

Don’t mind these issues too much. A bruise or a cut is normal and will go on its own. If something is more serious, putting on a bandage is best to prevent excessive blood from flowing out. As for bruises, several solutions are available for their treatment.

Conclusion

When going to nature for an adventure, you’re supposed to have a relaxing and liberating time. However, problems are sometimes inevitable. If you want to have an exquisite time in nature, learn how to deal with all issues. Knowing what they might be and learning how to treat them is essential. The points above show the most common ones and their treatment.

