Common Sewer and Septic Problems

—

Our wastewater is one of those parts of life that we all want to avoid thinking about. No one wants to dwell on what happens with our wastewater after we flush our toilet, and as long as everything is working we prefer to leave it out of sight and out of mind. But our septic or sewer systems need regular maintenance and if they stop working correctly, it becomes an urgent matter.

First, you need to know whether you have a sewer connection or a septic system. While some people use the terms interchangeably, there is a difference between sewer and septic systems. If your house is connected to a city sewer system large drain lines carry wastewater away from your home to the city facility for processing.

You could also have a septic tank , which stores and drains wastewater in areas without access to a city sewer system. A septic system consists of a holding tank, usually made of plastic, fiberglass, or concrete, and a drain line. The tank is designed to hold solid sludge while the drain lines allow liquid to drain into the soil. A septic system is complex and requires different parts to be working correctly in order to function.

Clogs

Clogs in your drain line can happen to either a sewer or septic system. The clog can cause your drain water to back up into your home, which is a smelly, messy problem no one wants. If your drains aren’t working correctly, you hear gurgling or bubbling, or you have frequent flushing problems, it might be time to call out a plumber who can check the line with a sewer camera .

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Roots

Roots from nearby trees can infiltrate your drain lines and your septic tank. The trees are searching for moisture and nutrients, but once the roots have found a way inside, they keep growing, causing clogged lines and broken pipes. Roots can also grow into septic tanks and cause cracks, making your tank leak.

Trash in the Tank

If you flush trash like paper towels, wipes, and feminine products, you are adding material to your septic tank that cannot be broken down. A healthy septic tank is a biodegradable system that allows most of the material to be broken down and filtered out of the tank. Adding material that cannot break down can not only clog your pipes, but can also fill up your tank and cause it to fail or need to be pumped sooner than normal. Nothing but toilet paper and human waste should go down your toilet.

Shifting Pipes

Drain pipes can sometimes become misaligned, crooked, or pulled apart if the ground shifts. This can cause leaking or allow dirt and other material to seep in and clog the pipe. If you notice your drains aren’t working as well as they used to, or you see signs of water leakage in your yard, you should call a plumber to check your lines. Signs of a drain pipe leaking include extra green grass or standing water near your drain lines.

Neglecting to Have the Tank Pumped

If you have a septic tank, it is designed to be drained relatively often . Depending on the size of your tank and the number of people in your house, your tank may need to be pumped every year to every few years. Pumping removes solid waste that isn’t breaking down naturally.

Broken or Collapsed Tank

If a vehicle mistakenly drives over your septic tank it can be cracked, broken, or crushed. Your tank is a hollow area in the ground, and isn’t designed to hold up the weight of a vehicle. This can be prevented by making sure you know the location of the tank and monitoring who is driving in your yard, especially if any maintenance or service crews are coming into your yard.

Sagging Pipes

Your drain pipes work through gravity and are at a specific angle to drain correctly. As the ground shifts, especially in areas with a lot of freezing and thawing, your pipes can begin sagging in the middle. Sagging pipes hold water which contributes to clogs, build-up, and corrosion. They can also freeze if the water sits in the lines during the winter.

Corrosion

Corrosion in your drain pipes can cause leaks and breaks . If corroding minerals build up in the pipe, they can cause a blockage. If your pipes corrode badly they are probably old and the whole line may need to be replaced with a more modern system.

Old lines and Tanks

Your drain lines and septic tanks are not designed to last forever. Old tanks and pipes were built using different materials than we use today, and some of those materials were better than others.

Materials that you could find in old homes include cast iron, galvanized steel, copper, concrete, and a fiber material commonly called Orangeburg. Some very old homes even used wooden pipes and septic tanks. Many of those old materials never worked well or are so old they need to be replaced with modern versions. If you have an older house and the drain lines aren’t working, consider having it inspected for faulty or old materials.

—

This content is brought to you by Jessica Lombardy.

iStockPhoto