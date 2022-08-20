Considering Men’s Addiction Rehab?

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide medical advice.

Addiction affects all genders, but it can do so in profoundly unique ways. The reasons for developing an addiction and the outcomes of said addiction can vary significantly for men when compared to women. As such, it can be very helpful for a man’s recovery to attend a men’s rehab center , where the recovery process is tailored exactly to their needs and goals.

While the physical and psychological health of recovering individuals is the final goal of substance rehab treatment, it is important to recognize that social aspects play a significant role in the development of addictions and substance-use disorders. Therefore, it is critical to consider these social issues when it comes to planning for recovery from addiction.

Benefits of Men’s-Only Rehab

The benefits of a male-only rehab facility are numerous and varying. From building relationships to getting more specific support, men will find everything tailored to their requirements at these facilities.

Building Relationships

One of the greatest benefits of rehabbing at a men’s facility is the opportunity it provides for relationship building. Connecting with other men going through the same or very similar challenges is a significant way to build strong social bonds. These connections can develop into long-term mutually supportive friendships and communities. Sobriety after recovery is still a challenge. However, having supportive friends and communities to fall back on will make the journey much easier.

Distraction-Free Recovery

At any rehab facility, one of the biggest goals is removing distractions and allowing patients to focus primarily on their recovery. A major distraction for men is the potential to develop a romantic relationship. Engaging in a romantic relationship during recovery, especially within the first year of rehab, is not advised as it can significantly distract individuals from their goals. A male-only facility reduces the likelihood for this to happen, therefore offering guests a better chance of a successful recovery.

Focusing on Male-Centric issues

At these facilities, the focus is given to the issues that men will predominantly face with addiction and substance abuse. While substances affect men and women similarly, why men use them, when they use them, and how it affects them in the long term are likely to differ from women’s experiences and outcomes.

For instance, men are more likely to experience issues with anger management and exhibit violent behavior. At a men’s rehab center, both of these issues are targeted and discussed. Furthermore, men are more likely to repress their emotions than women. Releasing emotions is integral to understanding and recovering from one’s addiction, so naturally, it is another aspect that is heavily covered in men’s rehab.

Reduced Stigma

Men face unique social pressures regarding addiction. Men find it much harder to admit addiction and accept that they need to seek professional help. Many men feel that they must overcome all challenges on their own. A men’s-only facility, therefore, provides a safe haven from these social pressures, improving men’s comfort when it comes to seeking treatment.

At the very least, around more similar peers, men are more likely to be more comfortable expressing themselves, which is a very important aspect of addiction therapy.

Treatments Options at a Male Rehab Center

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Cognitive behavioral therapy is a very common form of therapy in addiction rehab. Within CBT, individuals learn to transform their way of thinking as well as their behaviors, hence the name of the therapy. The first step is, by working alongside a therapist, to determine counter-productive and negative thoughts that are plaguing the mind. Once those are determined, the viewpoint must be adjusted.

The work does not stop there, however. During CBT, individuals learn to better control their thinking and behavior for the long term. They learn how to detect when their thoughts and behaviors are inconsistent with their desired state. With that, they learn strategies to reconfigure their thoughts and behaviors back to a favorable state.

For these reasons, CBT is one of the most common forms of therapy for treating addiction and broader issues of anxiety and beyond.

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT)

Dialectical Behavior Therapy is another form of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). One of the key aspects of DBT, much like CBT, is emotional regulation. Individuals in DBT learn to better understand where their emotions are coming from, what triggers them, and how to control them. Emotional regulation goes hand-in-hand with addiction, which makes DBT an excellent resource.

On a similar note to emotional regulation, individuals learn how to cope with stress and anxiety in healthy ways. For instance, self-care is one of the most common methods of alleviating stress and anxiety. Another excellent coping mechanism is communicating with trusted individuals about stress.

This is where DBT shines yet again. Communication, even with loved ones or trusted individuals, is often a difficult task for those suffering from addiction or mental health disorders. In DBT, individuals learn to communicate more clearly, allowing them to better express themselves to others.

Anger Management Therapy

Men typically face issues of anger management alongside addiction and they do so at a higher rate than women do. Many people think that anger management only relates to violent outbursts. However, anger shows its presence in many forms, most of which are verbal. Therefore, anger often makes it difficult to communicate with others and build strong relationships, which is critical for addiction recovery.

As such, anger management treatment is another core feature of men’s addiction treatment. Within these programs, individuals learn to understand what triggers their anger as well as how to cope with their anger in a healthy manner once it is already present.

