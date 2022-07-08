Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Continues Ruling Gaming Popularity Chart

—

Among the most played game charts, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive continues to be at the top with a player count of 8,33,00 on Steam. Since its release in 2012, as a sequel to Counter-Strike, it remains the most played online shooter game. There must be something special and unique in CS: GO that triggers such a passion among shooter game players. Professional gamers underline several features of the game, but one aspect that matters most is the cathartic effect. Ever thought about why some gamers show extraordinary skills of fast response, precise hand-eye coordination, and map memorization. If you want to develop core skills that make an average shooter game player a true professional player, follow these tips to improve your aim.

Art of Improving Aim in CS: GO

It is a fact that it takes years to master the art of aiming and be a pro virtual assassin. Several mental and motor skills come into play, but one factor that matters most in aiming accuracy is the click speed. Fortunately, there are virtual platforms like CPS Test that could help you measure and improve click speed and help you become a pro-CS: GO player.

Crosshair Sensitivity & Settings

Aiming accuracy depends on the setting and sensitivity of the crosshair. It is better to create your custom crosshair and use a static one. Choose size and color as per your preferences and adjust the crosshair setting accordingly. Amateurs can borrow a crosshair from a professional and adapt as per their style. When it comes to the sensitivity of your mouse and mouse pad, it is always better to keep sensitivity low for better-aiming precision, but don’t keep it too low.

Crosshair Placement

Once you are ready with your custom crosshair, better start learning the crosshair placement. For minimum reaction time, keep your crosshair at the headshot level and do not move it up or down, just move it to the left and right. Of course, you have to move it according to the map terrain. To minimize reaction time further, experts recommend pre-aiming and pre-firing all target spots. Some professionals recommend following walls with a crosshair for better aiming.

Improve Shooting Techniques

To be a pro virtual assassin in CS: GO you have to master all three shooting techniques, namely tap, spray, and burst, and use them according to the situation.

If the situation demands higher mobility, low ammo use, and reload, it is better to use tapping, as it is the most effective ‘one-bullet-at-time’ shooting technique for medium to long-range targets. Experts recommend the bursting technique for mid-range fights, as it fires 3-4 bullets at a time and repeats, thus increasing the chances of enemy slaughtering significantly. For better precision, it is recommended to not fire more than five bullets in one burst. When it comes to short-range fights, no shooting technique is better than spraying, but it is most difficult to master. It is an especially very effective technique when one is facing multiple enemies at a time. Since each weapon has a unique spray pattern, you have to learn each of them for a better kill-to-death ratio. Professionals recommend controlling the first ten bullets with each weapon first, and then start practicing the next five shots, and so on.

Aim Training

Ask any professional about aiming precision, and the unanimous suggestion would be aiming practice every day. First, download some training maps, start practicing against bots or join any gaming community to practice with real players. Playing competitively improves your game sense, not aiming much. Aiming accuracy depends on your reflex and control, so it is recommended to use CPS Test to measure click speed and practice to click maximum per minute.

Understanding Weapons

All weapons are unique and good, but only when used rightly in the right situation. The rifle works best when the shooter is stable, and pistols or SMGs can be used even when the shooter is mobile. Understanding the spray pattern of your weaponry is very crucial for better gaming outcomes.

If you are an amateur, it is better to start with shotguns and SMGs as they are easy to use and can be used while running. If an opponent is less than 5 meters away it is better to use the shotgun for maximum damage. Some of the most effective weapons professionals use are AWP, M4A4, AK-47, and M4A1-S. AWP is highly effective, but you have to stand still for precision. It is recommended to master M4s and AK-47s first, as these are the best situational fits for various combat situations. Although M249 and Negev are very lethal weapons, especially when strategy requires suppressing enemies, experts recommend avoiding these weapons as they are hard to master.

