Dads and Sons, Know Your Rights as Tenants

Whether you are a father, a young man about to move into the world, or just somebody to whom somebody has come to ask for advice, you should know the rights of tenants when renting a home and when dealing with landlords. This becomes especially important if somebody has put a condominium lien or other security on the property in question. A tenant who makes a mistake in such a situation could lose the home, so it is important to know when something can be resolved with words and when legal action may be required.

Know Your Lease Agreement

When renting a condo or apartment, you should make sure that you fully know and understand your lease agreement. This can help to clarify important items such as whether the landlord can put a condominium lien on your home in order to collect on a debt and how much notice you should receive if such a situation occurs. If you don’t fully understand the terms, ask somebody whose knowledge you trust to review the document with you. If you are young, having a parent who has gone through a similar process can help. If you aren’t sure to whom you can go, consider consulting a legal group such as HLDlawyers landlord dispute lawyer. This can help you understand the legal ramifications of your lease and make sure that everything is in accordance with local laws.

Can Somebody Put a Lien on the Condo?

One of the most common legal matters involving condo ownership—and one of the problems most likely to require the skills of a landlord dispute lawyer—is the matter of a lien on a condo. In most jurisdictions, condominium board or corporate owner can put a lien on your condo for the purpose of collecting certain debts. However, the condo lien can’t come out of the blue. The individual laying down the lien is almost always required to provide some form of written notice of the matter before the lien becomes official. This gives you time to clear the expenses as needed. You should avoid a lien if possible because a failure to pay such an expense opens up the possibility that the landlord might sell your condo to somebody else.

When to Consult a Lawyer

If you reach a point where you have a dispute with the landlord or you are at risk of having a lien put on your condo, it is time to consider legal representation. A landlord dispute lawyer knows the laws and regulations in your area well and can walk you through the parts of the legal system that are more difficult to understand. Such a lawyer can also provide you with representation in court to make sure that you present your case clearly and with all the proper facts in place. Family and parental advice are helpful in navigating the early stages of condominium rental, but you should always consult with a lawyer when a seemingly impassable dispute arises or when you face a condominium lien.

Whether you are trying to raise a family or are just stepping out into the world on your own, knowing your rights is important. Consult with a landlord dispute lawyer if you have any questions, and always make sure you are legally protected.

