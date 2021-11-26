Did You Just Hit a Police Car?

—

Crashing into another car invariably puts you into panic mode, but it’s even worse if you hit a police car. You might be injured and scared of what trouble hitting a police car entails. You might even fear the crash will be viewed as a deliberate act of terrorism, an attempt to escape justice or revenge.

According to legal experts, the best strategy in this situation is to behave just as you would after any other run-of-the-mill car crash. First, check to see if you’re injured. If you are experiencing any pain, don’t get out of the car. Regardless of whether you’re injured, call 911 to report the accident. You must report the accident because officers can’t investigate a case in which they’re involved. However, the police officer will probably exit the vehicle to check on your condition.

If the police officer is injured, you might call to ensure an ambulance is on the way. From this point on, the accident will be investigated the same as any other car crash. However, there is one exception: Government vehicles usually use self-insurance, complicating the claims process. That’s why it’s important to call your own insurance company for advice after you discuss matters with your lawyer.

One thing you can do to relieve some of the stress of hitting a police car is get legal advice and assistance immediately. You should contact a car crash lawyer based in Columbia to discuss the details of your case. Hitting a police vehicle might not be your fault because of the other driver’s negligence, but allow your attorney to take matters into their own hands. No matter what you do, don’t apologize to the police officer, don’t explain the accident circumstances, don’t utter a word. Everything you say might and most likely will be used against you during settlement negotiations.

Let your attorney and the insurance company handle the claims process while you keep your silence, including on social media.

Your responsibilities, if you’re not injured, include the following actions:

Check for injuries.

Stay calm despite hitting a police car.

Call 911.

Get to safety and out of the road if possible.

Write notes to document the accident while your memory is fresh.

Collect information from the other driver and witnesses.

Get any needed medical care.

Take pictures if possible to further document the scene.

Finally, report the accident to your insurance provider.

Don’t admit guilt for the accident or blame the police officer.

You should behave as normally as possible given that you’ve been in an accident.

You’re Not Alone

Feeling intimidated after hitting a police car is to be expected, but it’s more common than you think. Very few corrupt cops will send a death squad to target you for revenge. However, it could be a different story if you were trying to escape when the accident occurred.

Police cars might hit you as well while engaged with a different driver. Despite intensive training, police officers often wreck cars during high-speed chases. Officers are only human, and they make mistakes. People get nervous when they hear sirens and might accidentally turn into a police car while doing the opposite. The CDC found that motor vehicle accidents were among the top causes of line-of-duty deaths. Four hundred fifty-four police officers died from injuries sustained in motor vehicle crashes between 2011 and 2020. In addition, police officers often ignore safety in the excitement of an active pursuit of a suspected criminal.

Determining fault in your case is a decision that will be made in court and not by the driver of the police car. The decision will not be made by the investigating officer as well. Common reasons for police negligence include:

Not wearing a seat belt

Speeding through intersections

Developing tunnel vision as a result of stress

Distractions like mobile data terminals or conversations with dispatchers

Driving recklessly while in hot pursuit

According to statistics, 170 people died in 2019 in wrecks that involved emergency vehicles. However, most of the deaths involved civilians and not emergency personnel. Additionally, most of these deaths were caused by multiple-vehicle crashes, which commonly occur when driving at high speed in emergencies.

In conclusion, if you get into a car accident with a Police car, keep your cool, contact an attorney, don’t say anything that might ruin your case, and let justice do its job.

