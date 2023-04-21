—

Freediving has been used for over 8,000 years as a means to explore and retrieve objects from the depths. Before the invention of the breathing apparatus, people would hold their breath for as long as possible. But do people still freedive today, and why do they do it?

What is freediving?

Freediving involves diving underwater while holding your breath without using atmospheric pressure or a gas supply. It’s also known as skin diving, breath-hold diving, or apnea. Anyone who holds their breath while swimming underwater can be described as a freediver.

How did freediving begin?

Humans have used freediving since 6,000 BC as a means to gather food, such as fish, and resources, such as pearls and sponges, to trade with. Divers were often hired to salvage valuable goods from the seabed after ships were wrecked in bad storms. During warfare, divers relayed messages or supplies to isolated troops, or they were sent ahead to take harbor barricades apart so that their ships could reach their enemy.

How has the equipment changed over time?

For a long time, freediving equipment was very crude, with the occasional use of reeds to assist breathing, rocks to get to depth, and ropes to ascend back to the surface quickly. However, at the beginning of the 20th century, freediving started to be seen as a recreational activity as people found ways to overcome the problems of cold, pressure, and limited vision.

In 1927 a mask was invented that covered the nose, and in 1938, an improved design that pinched the nostrils closed made it easier for divers to equalize when descending. The first fins or swimming propellers were patented in 1933, and in 1940 rubber suits were designed by a female freediving teacher. Neoprene wetsuits became available in 1951, and by the 70s, freediving for competition and scientific experimentation had become hugely popular.

These days there is an abundance of cutting-edge equipment, from lightweight silicone masks to water-resistant watches to depths of 300m. Freedivers can get everything they need to support their ocean adventure at Agulhasocean .

What freediving activities are there?

People take part in many activities involving freediving, from spearfishing to underwater rugby. As long as you can swim, there are few restrictions on what you can do.

Competitive apnea

There are different types of competitive apnea where freedivers compete individually to achieve the best score or to set a world record. Teams can also combine scores in international championships.

Spearfishing

Spearfishing traditionally involved the use of sharp sticks to strike fish. Nowadays, pneumatic or elastic-powered spearguns are favored. Care needs to be taken, though, not to hunt in areas where spearfishing is banned or restricted. For instance, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park (GBRMP) has control zones where it is prohibited to spearfish to ensure sustainable resources are maintained.

For those who prefer not to harm any fish, there is underwater target shooting where a speargun is aimed at targets instead. This sport can be played on an individual or team basis.

Underwater ball games

Football, rugby, and hockey can all be played underwater with the use of a negatively buoyant ball, torpedo, or puck. Weighted buckets are often used as goals.

Underwater wrestling

Originating in the former USSR, underwater wrestling or aquathlon takes place in a ring inside a swimming pool. Similar to ordinary wrestling, two combatants go several rounds attempting to remove the other’s ankle ribbon.

The takeaway

Freediving is an ancient activity that is still popular today, whether it’s for food, exploration, pleasure, or sport. There are many clubs that offer courses and organize events and plenty of modern equipment to help you to go beyond the ordinary depths.

