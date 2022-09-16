Encaustic Tiles: Which Design?

—

Encaustic Tiles are a beauty to look at. Their manufacturing process allows for great designs. These designs have a sharp look and feel. The coloring of Encaustic Tiles is also unique. The colors are vibrant and dense, giving the room an uplifting look. You can match them with any of your ideas. They provide a lot of options at a low cost.

But what can you do with these (Encaustic and Cement tile )? Let’s find out.

Elegant Accent Walls:

Accent walls are a beauty to look at. They help bring up the look of a room. Encaustic tile designs brilliant accent walls. The unique color pallet allows for custom themes. You can set the tone for a bar or a restaurant with an accent wall!!

Flooring Beauty:

They are an excellent choice for letting your creativity loose. You can use encaustic tiling to make colorful floors. There is a wide range of possibilities. You can even make a dance floor.

What about a Backsplash:

A backsplash can do wonders. You can use a backsplash in any kitchen. Encaustic tiles make outstanding backsplashes, and they come in various designs. They have a high-pressure threshold as well. Encaustic tiles protect walls from water with style.

Want to set up a bar?

If you want a mini bar in your kitchen, encaustic tiles offer the best range. The vibrancy of their colors brings up any theme. Alcohol spills don’t affect the finish at all. The best part is that they can also be used for the countertop. So choose the best for your theme.

How about a Floor to the Wall?

A Floor to Wall layout consists of the same tiling on walls and floors. It’s a continuation of the tiling and a unique theme.

Mosaic prints can really do wonders. You can even use optical illusion designs. They are advantageous for those who want a custom theme.

Better Versatility

Cement tiles are heavier and more durable and usually have a matte shine. The designs are not as crisp but can be unique. They also don’t fare well with water.

Encaustic tiles offer flexible options. They are lighter and can be installed on walls. The colors are vibrant and dense. The designs have more range and have a better finish. The cost of encaustic tiles is also nominal.

With all these factors considered, select the best tile for the theme of your home. Use your creativity to get that unique look.

—

This content is brought to you by Andrea Mario.

iStockPhoto