Five Factors to Consider Before Chest Reduction Surgery

We often hear about how women choose to get a chest augmentation procedure done to increase the size of their chest. There are also women who wish to decrease the size of their chest. This surgery requires a plastic surgeon to remove excess chest fat, glandular tissue, and skin from the chest to reduce their size. Women have different reasons why they choose to have chest reduction surgery. Macromastia is the word used to describe when a woman has excessively large chests. This can cause much discomfort in the back and neck area of the body. It also can lead to poor posture, muscle strains, and nerve strains. Not only does macromastia take a physical toll on the body, it also takes an emotional toll. Women tend to experience lower self-esteem and feel insecure about the looks of their chests. Macromastia can make it more difficult for clothes to fit properly and cause pain or discomfort when exercising. All of these factors play a role in how women may view their bodies. There are things to consider prior to the surgery such as chest reduction surgery cost and the recovery time. It’s important to know all of the details before making a decision to have surgery.

How much does it Cost?

A chest reduction surgery cost can vary by surgeon and location. However, the average chest reduction surgery cost is about $5,475. This cost is just for the surgery alone. It does not include the cost of the facility or anesthesia for surgery. Some people look for the cheapest price for chest reduction surgery. Although that might save you some money, it is not recommended to make your decision based on costs alone. Choosing a surgeon that is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery is recommended for deciding where to get your surgery instead of by chest reduction surgery cost.

Is the surgery covered by Insurance?

There is a chance that your chest reduction surgery could be covered. If you are experiencing macromastia and the symptoms that come with it, then there is a possibility your surgery will be covered by insurance. This is because it is considered a medical surgery to resolve a medical concern. However, not all insurance policies agree to cover this surgery due to medical concerns. It’s important to speak with your insurance agency directly to know fully if you would be covered. Some insurance agencies require authorization forms, a letter from the surgeon, and any other additional information to prove it is a medical procedure. When getting the surgery for cosmetic purposes, it’s unlikely your surgery will be covered by insurance. In the case that it is, you should always check with your surgeon and your insurance company to confirm.

What is the process Like?

Your surgeon will choose the best technique for your chest reduction surgery during your consultation. Considering your condition, chest composition, and the amount of reduction necessary, your surgeon will choose the “lollipop incision” or the “anchor incision”. The lollipop incision is a circular incision made around the areola and taken down to the chest crease. The anchor incision is also made around the areola and taken down to the chest crease. Then, it extends around the bottom of the chest. These incisions will be made by your surgeon under general anesthesia. After the incision, the surgeon will remove chest tissue and close the incisions with sutures. The incision lines will leave a permanent scar, but likely fade some over time.

What is the recovery time?

The expected recovery time for patients is from two to six weeks. Your first week will be the most difficult week. It’s highly recommended you stay home from work and ask for help with daily tasks such as cooking, shopping, and working around the house. You will wear a post-operative bra throughout your recovery time and most likely be on pain medication for discomfort. After several weeks of recovery time, you should be able to resume your normal activities.

Can men get chest reduction Surgery?

Women are not the only ones who decide to get chest reduction surgery. Some men experience gynecomastia, which is the medical term used to describe the excess chest tissue in men. It can occur at any age, however, some men experience it at mid-age and older. It tends to be caused by an imbalance of hormones, with an increase in male estrogen levels. Some men choose to have this surgery due to lower self-esteem and feeling uncomfortable in their bodies with enlarged chest tissue. Because women and men can experience enlarged chest, chest reduction surgery is suitable for both.

Being Prepared

It’s important to know crucial details prior to getting surgery. Factors like chest reduction surgery cost, insurance coverage, the process, and recovery time are beneficial to know before surgery. Make sure you speak with your surgeon and consider all of these factors when choosing chest reduction surgery.

