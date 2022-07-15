How To Choose The Best Kitchen Splashback

—

Narrowing down the options available to the single perfect splashback for your kitchen can seem like a daunting prospect. With the sheer range of shapes, sizes, designs, and configurations available, knowing where to start can be half the battle.

This is where a little planning and forethought can pay dividends. Rather than selecting a splashback at random, it’s better to carefully consider your preferences and requirements ahead of time.

Where Will Your Splashback Be Located?

The first thing to think about is where exactly you intend to position your splashback. If you would like to protect a surface directly behind a hob or cooktop, you’ll need a toughened glass splashback. Toughened glass can withstand temperatures as high as 300°C, making it the ideal choice for these kinds of applications.

Elsewhere in the kitchen, an acrylic splashback (with a lower heat tolerance) could be equally viable.

What Kind of Effect Do You Want to Achieve?

A bespoke splashback brings the perfect pairing of presentation and practicality into the kitchen. But it’s entirely up to you to decide what type of effect you want to achieve,

If preferred, you can choose a splashback in a color that complements its surroundings, and blends in with your kitchen’s theme almost invisibly. Alternatively, you could choose a contrasting color that stands out, creating a point of focus.

It is entirely up to you how bold or understated you go, depending on your preferred effect.

How Large or Small Would You Like Your Splashback to Be?

The beauty of bespoke splashbacks lies in the limitless range of shapes, sizes and configurations to choose from. There’s even the option of combining several smaller panels together, in order to create a true one-of-a-kind installation for your kitchen.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Remember that a toughened glass splashback provides robust protection for the surface below on an indefinite basis. The more surfaces around your kitchen you cover with splashbacks, the longer your kitchen will look the part.

Would You Prefer a Classical or Contemporary Look?

A good way of narrowing down the available options is to choose between classical and contemporary splashbacks. Both categories are packed with attractive options – everything from classic tiles and stone finishes through to ultra-modern metallic and mirrored splashbacks.

Plus, there may even be the option of having your own custom graphics or photographs printed directly onto the panel. If there is an image, a design or even a quotation that inspires you, why not consider featuring it prominently in your kitchen?

The Benefits of Installing a Kitchen Splashback

Whichever way you go, the benefits of high-quality kitchen splashbacks remain the same. By adding a high-quality acrylic or toughened glass splashback to your kitchen, you stand to benefit in the following ways:

A Beautiful Visual Enhancement – There is nothing quite like a splashback when it comes to bringing a beautiful point of focus into the kitchen, by way of a quick, easy and affordable DIY project.

– There is nothing quite like a splashback when it comes to bringing a beautiful point of focus into the kitchen, by way of a quick, easy and affordable DIY project. Easy to Install – Installing a bespoke splashback couldn’t be easier. The panel arrives at your home precision-cut to order, so all you need to do is mount it in place.

– Installing a bespoke splashback couldn’t be easier. The panel arrives at your home precision-cut to order, so all you need to do is mount it in place. Clean and Hygienic – The surface of a high-end kitchen splashback is nonporous, making it a fantastically hygienic addition to the kitchen. A quick wipe on occasion is all it takes to keep a splashback in showroom condition indefinitely.

– The surface of a high-end kitchen splashback is nonporous, making it a fantastically hygienic addition to the kitchen. A quick wipe on occasion is all it takes to keep a splashback in showroom condition indefinitely. Cost-Effective – Toughened-glass splashbacks in particular have the potential to have an indefinite lifespan. Oftentimes, a high-end splashback will outlast the kitchen it is featured in.

– Toughened-glass splashbacks in particular have the potential to have an indefinite lifespan. Oftentimes, a high-end splashback will outlast the kitchen it is featured in. Character and Personality – Bespoke splashback design enables you to customize all aspects of your splashback, and to bring a touch of your own unique character and personality into your kitchen.

Coupled with the robust protection provided for the surface beneath, the appeal of a quality kitchen splashback is easy to understand.

For more information on any of the above or to discuss your requirements in more detail, reach out to a member of the team at DIY Splashbacks today.

—

This content is brought to you by Craig Upton.

iStockPhoto